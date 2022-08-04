Motorola Edge 2022 revealed in leaked official renders

Although Motorola cancelled its launch event this week – where the company was expected to unveil the X30 Pro alongside the new Razr foldable – we still get a good look at one of its new smartphones. The upcoming camera phone is tentatively being referred to as the Motorola Edge 2022 and we have official leaked press images thanks to @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and Pricebaba (opens in new tab).

Back in March, serial tipster Evan Blass (opens in new tab) revealed that Motorola is working on new Edge smartphones with codenames Frontier, Miami, Dubai and Dubai+.

‘Frontier’ is expected to launch as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, ‘Miami’ is likely to launch as the Edge 30 Lite/Edge 30 Fusion. The ‘Dubai’ device has already launched as the Motorola Edge 30 and the ‘Dubai+’ is being tentatively called the Motorola Edge 2022 you see here, but this is subject to change as its official name is yet-to-be-announced. We don’t think it’ll be long before it does launch though, given this official press renders leak.

Motorola Edge 2022 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

(opens in new tab)

Motorola Edge 2022: Design

From the leaked Motorola Edge 2022 official press renders we get a good look at the phone’s design. Up front, the display features a centrally positioned punch-hole and a relatively thick bottom bezel. The volume controller and power key are housed on the right edge and it also appears to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

(opens in new tab)

The back panel on the Edge 2022 has curved edges and the Motorola logo can be seen at the centre. From the renders we can see the ye-to-be-released phone’s triple camera on the back featuring a 50MP main module with OIS, plus a 13MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. This obviously means that the telephoto module of the original Edge and the 108MP main cam of the Edge (2021) won’t be making a comeback for the 2022 model.

On the bottom side of the camera phone we can see a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a SIM card slot, but no sign of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Edge 2022: Specifications

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

(opens in new tab)

Motorola hasn’t revealed any specifications for the Edge 2022 yet but as always rumor and speculation is rife. The leaked images confirm the expected camera setup, which is also expected to boast a 32MP front-facing camera. Display-wise it is thought to have a 6.5-inch P-OLED delivering Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also rumoured to have stylus support like the Edge 30 Pro.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

(opens in new tab)

A new MediaTek chip is rumoured to power the device, which is expected to launch with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage and a 6,000mAh battery, although there’s no fast-charging rumours. Measurements are said to be 160.8 x 74.2 x 8.2mm, which looks right from the photos.

Read more

• Best Motorola phones (opens in new tab) in 2022

• Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)

• Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

• Best burner phone (opens in new tab)

• Best 5G phone (opens in new tab)

• Best phablets (opens in new tab)

• Best flip phones (opens in new tab)