Affordable Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 effectively cancels the 6K Pro 

In a surprise announcement, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 has just been revealed by the cine specialist – and at a price that threatens to render the existing 6K Pro camera a bit of a lame duck.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 (Generation 2) offers users an adjustable touchscreen for easier framing of shots, a larger battery for longer shooting without needing to charge or change batteries, as well as support for an optional electronic viewfinder – all for the bargain price of AU$2,900 – a very good price for such a capable camera.

Of course, this all sounds rather familiar – because this camera is literally the same as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro (opens in new tab), aside from the lack of motorised ND filters built-into the Pro camera. As far as I can see, though, that is where the differences end!

I am sure there will be a lot of 6K Pro users who will be getting angry right now, after spending AU$3,599 when they can now get basically the same camera for 600 bucks less. Heartbreaking, but Blackmagic has done this before – and it is a way to encourage new users to the system.

If you're a budding cinematographer and you're looking at Blackmagic, then I would say avoid the Pro and the standard Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K (opens in new tab) Micro Four Thirds mount models and go right to the G2. You get pick up a cheap matte box and NDs for less than the extra 600 notes the Pro would cost you, so this is one of those rare cases when buying the latest model can actually save you money!

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 comes with latest Blackmagic generation 5 colour science, and retains the popular cinematic Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO and EF lens mount from the previous model.

With the advanced Blackmagic OS, you get an intuitive and user friendly camera operating system based on the latest technology. The interface uses simple tap and swipe gestures to adjust settings, add metadata and view recording status. You also get full control over advanced camera features such as on-screen focus and exposure tools, 3D LUTs, HDR, metadata entry, timecode, Blackmagic RAW settings and more.

"Since the release of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, customers have been asking for some of the features to be added to the 6K model," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "We’ve been able to achieve even greater manufacturing efficiencies, which means that we are now able to release this new 6K model which adds an adjustable LCD touchscreen, larger longer battery life, support for the OLED viewfinder and improved on screen menus. We are excited to be offering these additional features that have been so popular with customers!”

Again, If I was a 6K Pro owner I would not be a happy bunny right now, but technology moves forward at a faster rate now than it did 5 years ago – and this alterations keep camera models relative to switcher and first-time buyers. The price is also something that I think Blackmagic has right; this is a great way to sell cameras and offer customers a great deal.

