The best portable printer in 2022: share your shots instantly at social events!

The best portable printer is a great thing to have at a party, a wedding, or any other social event. Because when you've shot a great picture on your phone, it's great to be able to share it with people in a physical form. If you just post it on Facebook, it'll be quickly scrolled past and instantly forgotten. Prints, in contrast, are priceless souvenirs that people will keep and treasure.

With the best portable printer, you can give people a permanent keepsake. And while that does involve some expense – the printing packs can be expensive if you use a lot – the printers themselves are usually quite cheap. Of course, what differentiates these from the best photo printers (opens in new tab) and all-in-one printers (opens in new tab) is their tiny size, and they're smaller still than the best compact printers (opens in new tab).

You might instead want the best iPhone printer (opens in new tab) for printing straight from your smartphone, or the best instant cameras (opens in new tab) – which go straight to the printing bit for you! Similarly, if you're after a digital instant camera that can also print photos from your phone look to the best digital instant hybrid cameras (opens in new tab).

Now, back to what we're really here for. There are three main printing technologies when it comes to the best portable printer:

• Zink photo paper: Short for zero-ink, this is the cheapest. The quality isn't the best but they do the job, and tend to be fairly damage-resistant too.

• Dye-sublimation: Also known as 'dye-sub', this uses heat to transfer dye to the printing material. The print quality is better than Zink printers.

• Instant film: Wondering, what type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) Some portable printers use the same film that you find inside instant cameras. The formats are often pretty small (Instax, for example), and the costs can ramp up quickly.

Below, we've selected the very best portable printers available today, covering all three types. We explain what makes each one unique, and give you the information you need to choose between them. Find out how we test and review (opens in new tab) on Digital Camera World, and you'll know that we've done our homework!

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon SELPHY Square QX10 The best portable printer for square photos Specifications Paper type: Canon sticker paper (dye sub) Approx paper cost: $14.99/£14.99 for 20 sheets (about 75c / 75p per print) Print size: 2.8 x 3.3 inch / 7.2 x 8.5cm Image size: 2.7 x 2.7 inch / 6.8 x 6.8cm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Printer weight: 445g (without ribbon or paper) Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Excellent print quality + Long-lasting prints + Extremely portable Reasons to avoid - Prints are relatively costly

Instagram has brought the square photo back into fashion, and the Selphy Square QX10 is the best portable printer for this format. It produces 2.7x2.7 inch (6.8cm x 6.8cm) prints that are claimed to last more than 100 years if stored responsibly. They come with a smudge-proof, water-protected coating, too. Not bad for something that's produced in as little 43 seconds!

The QX10 is also small enough to fit in a handbag, making it perfect for travel and parties, and thanks to its pro-quality dye-sub technology, its prints will look really great. Learn more in our Canon Selphy Square QX10 review.

2. Kodak Mini 2 The best portable printer for beginners Specifications Paper type: Kodak Cartridge Printer Paper & Dye sublimation cartridge Approx paper cost: £34.99 / $38 for 50 sheets (about 70p / 76c per print) Print size: 5.33 x 8.63 cm Connectivity: NFC, Bluetooth Printer weight: 322g Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Fast connectivity with NFC + Excellent quality Reasons to avoid - All-in-one cartridges - App can be unreliable

Never used a portable printer before, and a little nervous of technology generally? Don't worry: the handy Kodak app for Android makes this printer a breeze to use.

By making use of the Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities of this printer you can enjoy printing in seconds: it’s compatible with both iOS and Android via the Bluetooth connection. The prints it produces are first-rate, making use of Kodak’s all-in-one ink-and-paper cartridges for convenience and ease of use It uses 4Pass printing technology, also known as dye sublimation, to make its images, resulting in unmatched quality. The free app also provides access to loads of editing functionality, allowing you to tweak and filter your images to your satisfaction before hitting the print button.

3. Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer The best zero-ink portable printer Specifications Paper type: Zink Approx paper cost: £12.99 / $12.99 for 30 sheets (about 43p / 43c per print) Print size: 2 x 3 in (5.08 x 7.62 cm) Connectivity: Bluetooth Printer weight: 162g Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Cheap to buy and run + Choice of colors + Pre-print customization options Reasons to avoid - Frequently needs recharging

You’d expect a mini-printer from Polaroid to do the business well, and the Mint Pocket Printer doesn’t disappoint. Available in a range of stylish colours and portable enough to take everywhere, it uses Zink paper to produce colour-rich and detailed prints. It’s easy to load and use, and can be paired quickly and easily with a smartphone thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

The Mint Pocket Printer has a generous battery life, although it’s worth noting that the battery runs down quickly on standby (within a couple of weeks), so if you’re using the printer infrequently you’ll likely have to get in the habit of remembering to charge it before you use it. As long as this isn’t an issue, you’ll find this a wonderfully handy portable printer. Use the Polaroid Mint app to make stylish adjustments to your photos, and you’ll find the printer is not only useful but fun to use as well, as a Polaroid should be.

(Image credit: Kodak)

4. Kodak Step Instant Printer The best cheap portable printer Specifications Paper type: Kodak Zink Approx paper cost: £12.99 / $12.99 for 30 sheets (about 43p / 43c per print) Print size: 2 x 3 inch / 5.08 x 7.62cm Image size: 2 x 3 inch / 5.08 x 7.62cm Connectivity: Bluetooth, micro USB Printer weight: 453g (without paper) Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Useful app connectivity + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Zink quality is average - Micro USB port

Not to be confused with the Kodak Step camera, the Kodak Step printer is a quick and simple way to bring your smartphone shots into the real world. Connect your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth, and you can use the Kodak Step Prints app to do a quick edit of an image, or add borders and stickers. These prints won't be the highest quality, but it is cheap, simple and a lot of fun, with Zink paper meaning you don't need to worry about messy ink refills. It's a shame that it only charge via Micro USB, which (as anyone who owned an Android phone a few years ago can attest) is less robust than other connection types. But this capable printer is extremely well-priced, with low running costs, and is fantastic for anyone looking to print on a budget.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link The best portable printer for tiny prints Specifications Paper type: Instax Mini Film Approx paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Print size: 2.1 in × 3.4 in / 54 × 86mm Image size: 1.8 in × 2.4 in / 62x46mm Connectivity: Bluetooth Printer weight: 209g Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Prints in 12 seconds + High-quality, 320 dpi Reasons to avoid - More expensive per sheet - Small prints

With the Instax Mini Link, the image size is a tiny 62x46mm (1.8 in × 2.4 in). If that sounds like something that interests you, read on...

The Instax Mini Link makes printing pictures fun – and is a brilliant alternative to using an instant camera. It uses the same film the most popular Instax Mini cameras – but the advantage here is that by taking the pictures with your camera phone, you get more control over your results, and can just print our the edited highlights of your night out!.

The app enables you to add borders, fun overlays, and even combine several shots into a montage. And not only can you print directly from your phone, you can also use the Mini Link SE app to print Instax photos from your Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab)!

The Instax Mini Link is about 20% lighter and 23% smaller than the previous Instax SP-2 – and is undoubtedly one of the most stylish looking portable printers around. Note that printing on Instax is a little on the expensive side, though.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

6. Fujifilm instax Mini LiPlay A hybrid digital camera that can print straight from your smartphone Specifications Sensor size: 4.9MP Film type: instax Mini Approximate paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Image size: 1.8 in × 2.4 in / 62x46mm Print size: 2.1 in × 3.4 in / 54 × 86mm Lens: 28mm f/2 Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: LCD screen Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Built-in instant camera, as well as instant printer + Standard Instax Mini film + 45-image internal storage Reasons to avoid - Clunky app - App doesn't edit photos

The Fujifilm instax Mini LiPlay is not marketed specifically as a portable printer, so this one may be easy to miss. Instead it's one of a new breed of hybrid instant cameras – that offer the functionality of an instant camera, a digital camera, and a portable printer in the same device.

Unlike standard instant cameras, you therefore have the choice of which pictures you actually print out – as you can look at them on the screen first. But just as usefully, this can be used to print pictures from your smartphone (just like other pocket printers). The camera has a modest 4.9 megapixel sensor, but it does allow you to store up to 45 images internally (or more with a microSD card).

7. HP Sprocket Plus Another great Zink printer Specifications Paper type: HP ZINK S2 photo paper Approx paper cost: £10 / $10 for 20 sheets (about 50p / 50c per print) Print size: 5.8 x 8.6 cm Image size: 2 x 3 inch / 5 x 7.6cm Connectivity: Bluetooth Printer weight: 204g Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Pocket-sized + Beautiful print quality + Prints from video Reasons to avoid - Slight crop of images

Providing a fantastic balance between portability and quality, the HP Sprocket Plus is a printer that’s small enough to take everywhere with you. It produces fantastically detailed prints on HP Zink S2 photo paper or HP Sprocket Plus Photo Paper, and it’s simplicity itself to set up. Simply load the paper in the back, pair the printer with your phone using the built-in Bluetooth, and you’re away.

The HP Sprocket app is easy to use and offers a multitude of cool features to make printing more fun – one of the most intriguing is “Embedded Experiences”, which lets you print a frame from a video and tag it with details of the people in it or the place it was taken. Once this is done, you can then scan the print with your phone and see it “come to life” in-app, with the video playing and the metadata displayed. It’s a cool little feature.

The prints themselves are gorgeously high-quality, with plenty of detail and rich colours. The vibrant memories you’ll make with this printer will look wonderful on display, and given that it’s the size of a mobile phone, you’ll have no trouble taking it everywhere with you.

Kiipix Portable printer

8. Kiipix Portable Smartphone Picture Printer The best portable printer that's battery-free Specifications Paper type: Instax Mini Film Approx paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Print size: 5.33 x 8.63 cm Printer weight: 404g Reasons to buy + Cheap asking price + No battery required Reasons to avoid - Requires maximum phone brightness - Uses more expensive film

There’s no charging the Kiipix Portable Mini Printer, nor any need to plug it in. Simply load it with Instax film, place your phone face down on the scanner (with the brightness cranked all the way up – trust us), using the reflective mirror to ensure it’s properly aligned, and then you can manually crank out the prints yourself.

Cheap and cheerful, the Kiipix printer also folds up for easy transportation. It’s cheap asking price makes it more attractive than some of the other printers on this list, though it’s worth noting that it requires the more expensive Instax film to run, meaning it could work out more expensive in the long run if you plan to make lots of prints (though to be fair you’d have to make a lot of prints before approaching the cost of something like the Sprocket Plus).

Polaroid Hi-Print (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

9. Polaroid Hi–Print 2x3 The best portable printer that's truly pocket-sized Specifications Paper type: Hi-Print Paper Approx paper cost: £15.99 / $14.84 for 20 sheets (about 75p / 70c per print) Print size: 2.1 x 3.4 in (54 x 86 mm) Connectivity: Bluetooth Printer weight: 255g Compatibility: iOS 12.2+ and Android 7 or newer Reasons to buy + Easily pairs with smartphone + Simple but effective companion app + Nice and compact Reasons to avoid - No Wi-Fi Direct or USB connection options - Prints are on the small side

The Polaroid Hi·Print 2x3 is only about an inch thick, and weighs a mere 255g, complete with a built-in rechargeable battery. When paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth, it has a companion app that enables you to create 2x3-inch photo prints of your smartphone snaps, and outputs them with speed and style, delivering impressive image quality from its dye-sublimation technology.

All in all, this portable printer is quick, convenient and compact. Competing with other mobile photo printers like the Canon SELPHY Square QX10, the Polaroid Hi–Print 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer uses tried and trusted dye-sublimation or ‘dye-sub’ technology that predates inkjet printing.

As such, cyan, magenta and yellow dyes are embedded on a ribbon that’s contained in a cartridge and laid on the paper in three successive passes, before a final protective overcoat is applied. As such, the paper passes through the printer four times in total before the final print is completed. The Polaroid Hi–Print companion app lets you know what’s going on at every stage of the progress, reporting back via your phone screen.

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

10. Fujifilm Instax Link Wide The best portable printer in a wide format Specifications Paper type: Instax Wide Instant Film Approx paper cost: £9.99 / $21.99 for 20 sheets (about 99p / 70c per print) Print size: 86mm x 108mm Connectivity: Bluetooth, micro USB (charging only) Printer weight: 340g Compatibility: iOS/Android Reasons to buy + Good editing and customization features + QR Code functions are awesome + Has a fast developing time + very easy to use Reasons to avoid - Prints are mediocre quality - Lines appeared through some images - The app will apply a slight automatic crop to images - Editing is needed for correct exposure

The wider version of Fujifilm's original Instax Mini Link, this is a great smartphone printer for casual use, with fun and creative ways to customize images by using templates and emojis. There are some great features of this wireless printer – including it's superb QR code functions, although the image quality is lacking and its features aren't nearly as impressive as those available with the original Instax Link Mini (see number 5 in this guide).

The Fujifilm Instax Link Wide printer (opens in new tab) is best avoided if you're after professional quality prints to display, but would make a great gift otherwise for photographers who enjoy being creative and like a bit of fun.

