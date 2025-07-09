£50 for a tablet? These Amazon Fire deals are incredible – talk about a fire sale!

While I don’t rate the Amazon Fire range as the best tablets for photo editing, if you’re going on a photography trip and want a cheap device you can slip into your kit bag so you can access your Kindle library, show people your website, or finally get around to watching Squid Game while you’re sat on a train or lying in a tent, you simply cannot go wrong with these Amazon Prime Day prices.

I’m talking £49.99 for the Fire HD 8, £84.99 for the Fire HD 10, and £144.99 for the Fire Max 11. Those are all stonking deals!

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon SAVE £50 A little tablet you can shove in your kitbag for those moments when you want to read a book on Kindle or watch Netflix. It’s hardly the best spec out there, but at this price, who cares? You probably spent more on your last pair of trainers!

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon SAVE £65 Spend a little more and you get a faster processor, 1GB extra RAM, a bigger and higher-res screen, and a newer tablet that means more longevity. It’s still not a powerhouse, but it’ll meet your entertainment needs.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £144.99 at Amazon SAVE £105 Amazon’s flagship Fire tablet is its most powerful and boasts the range’s largest screen real estate. Being locked into the Amazon Appstore still means it’s not a great photo editing device, but it’ll handle a little gaming, streaming and admin, and it’s a fantastic price.

You might be surprised to learn that my pick of the bunch is the Amazon Fire HD 8. Since none of these tablets are really suitable for photo editing, they’re best off being used as a portable media center. The Amazon Fire HD 8 and its 8-inch screen, then, is highly portable and at £49.99 it won’t be the end of the world if it gets left in a hotel or dropped halfway up a mountain. If all you're looking for is a streaming device and a Kindle, you can’t really go wrong.

If you’re willing to pay a little more, it stands to reason that the newer Amazon Fire HD 10 will be supported for longer, increasing its longevity. It also has 3GB of RAM to the HD 8’s 2GB and a faster processor. As the name suggests, you get a larger 10.1-inch screen, which could be a positive or a negative; however, the resolution is better than the Amazon Fire HD 8.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s flagship Fire tablet, boasting an 11-inch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, 14 hours of battery life, and 8-MP front and rear cameras (the Fire HD tablets have 5-MP cameras). £144.99 is a fantastic deal, but do be aware that despite its flagship credentials, I don’t recommend it for photo editing. This is because you’re limited to the Amazon Appstore and cannot access Google Play, limiting the available software for this device.

As such, I think the Amazon Fire Max 11 is best suited for streaming, a bit of gaming and light admin tasks such as catching up on emails. However, if you’re looking for a tablet with a decent-sized screen and with more grunt than the Fire HD tablets, this is still a fantastic deal.

Remember the best prices for each is with on-board advertising - if you don't want that distraction, pay a little more to have that removed from the outset.

Check out these totally tweet bird feeder camera deals!