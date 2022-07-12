Shopping on UK Amazon Prime Day? Get these essential basket-fillers

Amazon Prime Day is a huge opportunity to get massive savings on cameras, lenses, tripods and a host of other dream buys. But what about those boring everyday essentials that you keep putting off? If you're heading for the checkout with your basket, here's a selection of day to day items that you know you are going to need and that you might as well throw in at the same time.

OK, so apart from all the dream buys, you'll see a lot of everyday items that might not be quite so exciting, but we all need.

You won't want them all (probably) but if you've already got an Amazon basket open, why waste a future trip for things you might just as well get now?

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini | was £29.99 | now £19.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £10 Often thought about home security but never got around to it? Here's a cheap way to get started. This miniature home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.



(opens in new tab) Lenspen cleaning kit | was £19.99 | now £13.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £6 Cleaning lenses, wiping viewfinders... boring but essential. This three-part kit boasts everything to keep your lenses, viewfinders and filters clean - including the Original LensPen for DSLR lenses, FilterKlear for lens filters, MicroPro for viewfinders plus a microfibre carrying pouch which doubles as a cleaning cloth!

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Universal Smartphone Clamp | RRP £19.95 | now £13.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £5.96 How do you fix your phone to a tripod? With this! Manfrotto's clever Universal Smartphone Clamp will grip your smartphone in its adjustable grip and has a tripod bush on the base for attaching to any regular tripod or quick release plate. A terrific gadget for selfies, long exposures and video.

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod| £28.95 |Now £16.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £11.96 Everyone needs a mini-tripod in their camera bag, including people who don't know it yet. £16.99 for a Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod is such a fantastic deal it's almost worth picking up two! Useful for anything from phones to mirrorless cameras to DSLRs, don't think twice about this great discount!

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC |

was £56.99 | now £18.49 (opens in new tab)

Save £38.50 Got an action camera or a drone? Thinking of getting one? This 170MB/s Class 10 card has a massive 128GB capacity and V30 speed rating for 4K video. It also comes with Rescue Pro Deluxe data recovery software. Bargain!

(opens in new tab) Lexar Professional 3-in-1 card reader| was £28.10 |now £18.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £9.11 Not every laptop has a card reader – as you often find out the hard way when you get a new one. So get a card reader instead! You can transfer data from SD, microSD or CompactFlash cards at up to 312MB/s with this stylish card reader from a well-respected brand. Now with a 32% discount on Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Lexar 128GB UHS-II SD card| was £43.19 |now £28.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £14.20 You can never have enough memory cards, or enough capacity or enough speed. With a 250MB/s max read speed and V60 speed rating, this UHS-II SDXC card is speedy enough for pretty much anything you could throw at it. Other capacities are available, but we reckon this 128GB version is the best bang per buck.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD| was £363.99 |now £150.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £213 So maybe this is on the pricey side for an 'essential', but a portable SSD just makes so much moore sense these days than a portable hard drive, especially for video. And here's an incredible discount on one of the finest portable SSDs we've reviewed. Its high 2TB capacity and up to 1050/1000MB/s read/write speed make it a force to be reckoned with. An even faster Extreme PRO version is available, but this plain Extreme model is by far the best value.

(opens in new tab) Seagate 8TB desktop hard drive| was £234.99 |now £119.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £112 What we said about never having enough memory cards – it's that again, but with desktop storage. If you simply need a large-capacity, yet cost-effective desktop storage to take the pressure off a clogged-up laptop, then this is the drive for you, especially at this price.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

