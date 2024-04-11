Our favorite 360 camera, the Insta360 X3 drops to lowest price ever

Suppose you're a content creator looking to capture your next viral video to share across your socials. In that case, there is no denying that using the best 360 cameras on the market is a really neat way to make sure you cover all of the action and edit the best bits afterward.

Well or most favorite 360-degree camera, and placed at the top of our best 360° camera guide, the Insta360 X3 has now received a permanent price drop, now just £408 at Jessops, LCE or Clifton Cameras

The Insta360 X3 360° Camera features an enhanced 1/2" sensor and a larger touchscreen, enabling the capture of high-definition 360° and single-lens video with the convenience of a portable action camera.

Its action-ready design includes AI-powered software for an intuitive content creation experience in any setting. The X3 boasts a rugged IPX8 waterproof design, providing native waterproofing up to 33 feet, and is equipped with a built-in rechargeable 1800mAh battery for extended shooting sessions.

Equipped with dual 360° lenses, the X3 effortlessly captures video at up to 5.7K resolution and photos at 72MP or you can switch to single-lens mode to record 4K video at 30fps and you can activate MaxView mode for ultra-wide 170° shots with a resolution of 2.7K.

The X3 ensures stabilized footage through a 6-axis gyroscope and FlowState Stabilization technology. Its 360° active HDR mode is tailored for action sports such as ziplining and mountain biking, maintaining stable video while preserving details in highlights and shadows for vivid footage. Horizon lock also maintains a consistent horizontal plane in your videos, allowing the camera to rotate freely while keeping the skyline level - making this the perfect camera to capture it all for any content creator wanting a one-and-done camera solution to capture everything in view!