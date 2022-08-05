Join Fujifilm's Printlife photo exhibition – get seen by thousands

Sharing digital photos with our friends, family and even strangers has now become a regular part of our lives – thanks to social media and the amazing smartphone cameras that we can access from our pockets.

But printing out our photos and using them to decorate our homes, offices and even to give as gifts is much more special than looking at them on a screen. The best photo printing (opens in new tab) services give our memories a physical presence, reminding us of special times again and again.

As well as making some of the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab), Fujifilm has been producing photographic paper and film since its inception, plus more recently, the best instant cameras (opens in new tab), photographic gifts and prints.

Now, Fujifilm is offering you the chance to have your best photos printed and displayed for all to see at The Photography Show (opens in new tab) 2022 – with Printlife (opens in new tab).

See your photo in Fujifilm's Printlife gallery

Fujifilm is running its Printlife (opens in new tab) exhibition for the second year running (after the success of last year's gallery (opens in new tab)) and asking photographers – that's you – to share photographs with the world through an online exhibition. Last year saw hundreds of images submitted from around Europe, and now, Fujifilm is asking for a new round of inspiring and beautiful photos to join in.

You'll have your chance to see your images printed and displayed in real life, in a Printlife physical gallery at The Photography Show. And when you upload your submissions into the weekly challenge, there's also the potential to win a host of Fujifilm prizes, including photo printing vouchers and instax cameras.

Enter your images using the simple upload form on the Fujifilm Printlife website (opens in new tab) now, and find out more about what else is on at The Photography Show & The Video Show (opens in new tab) in the UK between 17-20 September.