Irix releases new line of super resistant ND filters

Swiss lens manufacturer Irix who is best known for producing high-quality optics for the photo and film industry has just expanded its line of filters. Now introducing the new Irix Edge Super Resistance (SR) version in its 100mm square filters range, they are designed not only to provide outstanding protection but accurate color rendition, sharpness and contrast.

These new filters can be used with both the Irix IFH-100 and the IGH-100 Pro filter holders. The main difference between the two is that while the IFH-100 has space for just one filter, the IFH-100 Pro can also be used with a polarising filter. Each of the Super Resistance filters has exceptional resistance to mechanical damage from impact, increased scratch resistance and a Nano coating that enable them to repel water, dirt and dust.

In total there are four soft grad SR filters with a neutral density of 4,8, 17 and 32, two hard grad filters with a neutral density of 4 and 8 plus two reversible gradual ND filters which are perfect for shooting sunset and sunrise. Additionally, there will be four standard ND filters designed to reduce the amount of light that reaches the camera's sensor allowing you to shoot with a wide aperture and slow shutter speed even in bright conditions.

For any serious landscape photographer, graduated ND filters and full ND filters are a must as they allow you to correctly expose the foreground and the sky. You can of course use bracketing to achieve the same effect but it means a lot more work post-processing. Filter sets aren’t cheap but they are well worth the investment if you regularly shoot seascapes, are a fan of capturing those perfect sunset/sunrise scenes or want to spend as little time as possible editing.

The new Irix Super Resistance filters are now available to buy directly from the Irix store (opens in new tab) and at official Irix dealers. Prices start at €125/$127 for any of the full ND filters and €149/$152 for the graduated ND filters.