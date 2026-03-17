Oppo’s latest folding flagship launches with 200MP Hasselblad camera and an almost invisible crease

Oppo has unveiled the Find N6, its latest flagship foldable that promises to tackle one of the category’s oldest complaints – the inner screen crease – as well as improving on the Hasselblad camera system to challenge the best foldable cameras.

Starting with the cameras, the new phone packs a triple camera system co-designed with Hasselblad, led by a 200MP 23mm main camera, alongside a 50MP 70mm (3x) periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide. There is also the debut of Oppo’s dedicated True Color Camera for the first time in a foldable. The True Colour Camera adds a spectral sensor designed to improve white balance and color accuracy.

Other improvements to the cameras include better tele-macro shooting, with the telephoto camera able to focus from as close as 10cm. While the ultra-wide sensor now gathers 50% more light than the previous generation.

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(Image credit: O)

The N6 is also leaning hard into its renewed Hasselblad partnership. The Find N6 includes flagship Hasselblad features like Hasselblad Portrait Mode, XPAN mode for cinematic 65:24 stills, as well as Hasselblad Master Mode with extensive manual controls and color tuned to mimic the Hasselblad X2D.

When it comes to video, all three rear cameras support 4K 60fps Dolby Vision, while the main camera goes a step further with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and Log capture for more advanced grading workflows.

Beyond the cameras, the Find N6 has a 6.62-inch cover display and an 8.12-inch inner screen, with both panels rated at up to 1,800 nits brightness. The device is among the thinnest book-style foldables on the market, although is marginally beaten by the Honor Magic V6, and it is backed by IP56, IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings, which again, lag a little behind the Honor’s IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The crease, or lack there of, is the big story here. Oppo says its second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge and new Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass reduce hinge height variance to 0.05mm (basically it's shallower) and improve long-term crease resistance significantly compared with the previous model. Diligent device testers TÜV Rheinland has certified the device crease and durability across up to one million fold cycles.

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Inside, the Find N6 is powered by a 7-core version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform alongside a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is the largest yet in the Find N series with 400mAh more capacity than the N5. The N6 can be recharged with up to 80W wired and 50W wireless charging using Oppo's SuperVOOC tech, or up to 55W wired with PD certified chargers.

(Image credit: O)

Oppo has also redesigned its multitasking, with a new Free-Flow Window system, which can run up to four apps at once in floating windows in a desktop-style environment. There is also a new Oppo AI Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and features including quick notes, global annotation, and AI-assisted tools that can turn sketches into artwork or handwritten notes into editable charts.

The Oppo Find N6 will be available in two colors – Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange – the latter of which is a softer version of Apple’s signature color. The phone will launch in Asia and Australia starting from March 20, although much to the disappointment of Western foldable/Oppo fans, there are currently no plans for a wider launch. Currently only Chinese pricing is available, with the Find N6 costing from ¥9999 (~$1450/£1090) 12GB+256GB version tup to ¥11999 (~$1742/£1308)for 16GB+1TB.

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