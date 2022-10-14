Black Friday camera deals in the UK: what we expect to see

This year's Amazon Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best deals first.

This year, Black Friday is on November 25, and the majority of the best camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of cameras and photography accessories in last year's sales. Any action camera (opens in new tab), instant camera (opens in new tab), or drone enthusiast (opens in new tab) could bag a bargain in this year's sale, such as the DJI FPV Combo (opens in new tab) – this was the star of the show at last year's event sporting a whopping discount down to just $999 / £899.

We understand that buying any new camera gear during this economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good camera phones (opens in new tab) available these days, but there will always be a place for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but Amazon is known to kick off its deals early and will have themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

Top Black Friday retailers

There won't be any official Black Friday camera deals at the moment, but these will appear as we get closer to November, that doesn’t mean retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the interim. There are always plenty of camera deals on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new action camera or mirrorless camera right now, these are the best places to browse:

Top UK retailers:



Adobe: Save on Creative Cloud all-apps plan (opens in new tab)

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Apple: Save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins and offers (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest camera kit (opens in new tab)

Mixbook: Up to 50% off all items, including photo books & calendars (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held on October 11 and 12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday.

The Amazon tradition of a one-day-sale bonanza has now become a longer event in recent years, taking away most of the panic of bagging the best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday camera deals coming just around the corner, and then the Christmas deals will be about at the end of the year too.

Where to find deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers below:

Black Friday deals: Cameras

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z fc | £899 | £799 (opens in new tab)

Save £100 This deal equals the lowest price ever for this retro-styled APS-C mirrorless camera. The camera has won lots of fans through its looks alone, but it is a very capable enthusiast camera in its own right.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5 body only| £1,799 | £1,449 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £350 Take your content creation to the next level thanks to the S5's 24MP sensor that is able to capture stunning full-frame photos at 7fps, while also recording 4K video with Dual-ISO enabling you to capture less noise in low-light conditions.

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 power outdoor bundle| £391 | £286.28 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £104.72 This power bundle will help you capture the action as and when it happens thanks to magnetic attachments and added battery power means you will be shooting 4k for longer.

Black Friday: Lens deals

(opens in new tab) Sony 85mm F1.8 lens| £600.00 | £476.66 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £123.34 This stunning Sony E-mount lens is ideal for portraiture. With a minimum focus distance of 0.8 m and a linear motor for precise, quiet focusing, it's an absolute bargain at this price and a must-have for your kit bag.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-210 mm F4.5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens| £320 | £199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £121 This flexible telephoto is a good choice if you don't want to keep changing your lens as it covers a wide focal length range. With built-in image stabilization, and a minimum focus distance of a meter, stick it on your Sony and shoot all day.

Amazon Prime Sale: Drone deals

(opens in new tab) DJI Tello Ryze|£99 (opens in new tab)

This is the perfect drone for kids or total beginners that want to see what flying and using a drone is like with very little cash down to get involved. Made the DJI the leader in drone technology you can be sure this comes with the latest safety features and flying aid to help anyone take off and explore the skies safely.

Black Friday: Security camera deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 | £164.98 | £66.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £98 - A great smart home package that comes with the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 (a smart display that can also function as a digital photo frame). Usually, the doorbell costs £60 on its own.

Amazon Prime Sale: Webcam deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech StreamCam| £139 | £99.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £39.01 Perfect for streaming or using on business calls over Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and streaming capture software for gaming this webcam delivers the good. Able to record 1080p video at 60fps, supporting a USB-C connector and AI-enabled facial tracking and autofocus, this is a great webcam for all of those looking to upgrade in quality without breaking the piggy bank.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Facecam| £149.99 | £137 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £12.99 Designed for streaming over Twitch or YouTube this 1080p 60fps webcam from Elgato can also be used for working from home and is approved by Zoom and all other major virtual meeting rooms this is a great webcam for many applications.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo| £99.99 | £63.91 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £36.08 Not the most powerful webcam on the market, especially when designed by a gaming company, but the Razer Kiyo is a good all-round alternative other on this list, it features a built-in ring light to make sure you are correctly exposed on your business calls or when streaming and can record at 720p 60fps.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12 mini (256GB)| £729 | £678 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £51 Although not the newest iPhone, the Mini 12 is still a fantastic smartphone. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system featuring 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. iPhones are rarely discounted, so get this while you can.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB)| £1249 | £1,174.06 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £74.94 The iPhone 13 Pro is a very well-rounded camera phone. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, it includes a cinematic mode to add shallow depth of field to your shots. The Pro camera system has new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; plus that 12MP TrueDepth front selfie camera.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro + Pixel Buds| £948.99 | £827.36 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £121.63 The Pixel 6 Pro put Google back on the flagship camera phone map, and it will enable you to capture finer details with three pro-level lenses, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. This deal comes with Pixel Buds A-Series, to deliver high-quality audio to your ears.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 + Pixel Buds| £698.99 | £577.36 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £121.63 The Pixel 6 is an impressive phone on its own, with a 50MP Camera and Wide-Angle Lens. However, this deal includes a pair of wireless earbuds, making it even more tempting.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3| £949 | £849 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 Raising the bar on durability and dropping the price on its entry-level foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a landmark smartphone, costing less than a top-tier iPhone while delivering a foldable screen and a design that feels solid in the hand.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV| £1,299 | £1,150 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £149 If you're a keen photo taker or filmmaker you will love this deal on the Sony Experia 1 IV. Equipped with a 120Hz 4K HDR display, which can also be used as an external monitor on Sony cameras this phone is packed with pro features such as Zeiss T* optics, shooting 4K HDR 120fps video with an 85-125mm optical zoom - this phone is built to create.

Amazon Prime Sale: Apple deals

(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K display| £1,999 | £1,799 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 If you're a keen creative, designer or just love the sleek look of Apple products, this 27-inch iMac is the ideal computer for you. With a stunning Retina 5K display, it's also got a 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, to give you the power to perform heavy tasks from photo editing to music making.

Black Friday: Tripod deals

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Befree travel tripod & ball head| £177.95 | £131.94 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £46.01 If you want to step up for the travel tripod game, but still don't want to give up too much space or carry a lot of weight this Manfrotto BeFree travel tripod with ball head is perfect for landscape photographers hiking to get the best image possible, without breaking their back.

Amazon Prime Sale: Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI MateView GT 27" Curved Monitor| £349 | £199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £150 Fancy a curved monitor at a bargain price? The MateView GT 27 ticks that box with its 1500R curvature, but also nails the image quality basics thanks to 90% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10 support. It even boasts a Delta-E <2 default color accuracy - impressive stuff.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though, on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR (opens in new tab) guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.