Is a Canon EOS R7 C on the way? Maybe, but not this year!

The Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) is one of Canon's most recent releases, marking a milestone as the first APS-C camera in the EOS R family of cameras. The hype for the camera was very real, and although we definitely see it among the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab), like many models that have been recently launched, stock availability is proving difficult (opens in new tab).

Now according to rumors (opens in new tab) it looks as if Canon might introduce a cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R7, the Canon EOS R7 C, which would be designed to appeal to true videographers and professional filmmakers, rather than hobbyist photographers.

Canon already has an established range of Cinema EOS Cameras, including the popular Canon EOS R5 C (opens in new tab). The Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R5 C (opens in new tab) are very similar cameras technologically speaking, but the EOS R5 C ups all the stakes for capturing footage (no surprises there, really).

With that in mind, we might expect the Canon EOS R7 C to look rather like the Canon EOS R7, but offer more advanced specs inside the body when it comes to video. The rumors are suggesting that the new camera will record 7K/60P in Cinema RAW Light and have the same codec options as other Cinema EOS cameras – including the Canon EOS R5 C.

We're excited to see where this rumor goes, but as always, it is just a rumor and we haven't had confirmation from Canon on the news.

There's suggestion (opens in new tab) that the Canon EOS R7 C will be announced later in 2023, so we have a long wait to hear more. Of course, we'll keep you updated when we hear more, but for now, let's hope that the Canon EOS R7 makes its way into the hands of photographers who have ordered it soon.

