The best monoculars in 2022 : perfect for when binoculars are just too big

The best monoculars are especially well suited to people who struggle with binocular vision and adjusting twin eyepieces. Monoculars offer a similarly huge range of applications that can make them useful for all sorts of people, from wildlife photographers to sports followers and birdwatchers.

Monoculars provide magnification for a single eye, as opposed to a pair of binoculars, which cater for both. This makes monoculars lighter and smaller, but with same degrees of magnification as the binoculars. If you like the idea but need more magnification, take a look at the best spotting scopes (opens in new tab).

Some monoculars are simply for viewing with the naked eye, but some have image-capture abilities built in. Others come with smartphone or camera mounts that allow you to take pictures.

So here are some of the features to look for:

• Smartphone mount: Take pictures through your monocular!

• Magnification: Higher magnifications are good for distant subjects but it's harder to keep the view steady; a lower magnification is good for wider scenic views or fast-moving subjects.

• Objective lens size: A bigger lens will gather more light and give you a clearer image at dusk or dawn, but will add to the size, weight and cost.

• Waterproofing: Handy if you are out in the rain or accidentally drop your monocular into water.

• Fogproofing: Sometimes monocular optics are nitrogen filled to expel all moist air and prevent internal fogging in cold air.

• Tripod mount: For longer wildlife-watching sessions, with hands-free viewing and a steady image.

• Night vision: Electronic amplification for viewing in darkness, with infra-red illumination and video recording.

• Compact size: Some monoculars are small enough for a shirt pocket and almost like a mini-telescope.

The best monoculars in 2022

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

1. Opticron Explorer WA ED-R 8x42 At this price point this monocular is probably one of the best options today Specifications Objective lens size: 20mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 110m Eye relief: 15mm Closest focusing: 25cm Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 112g Dimensions: 97.9 x 105 x 35.5mm Reasons to buy + Great price point + Compact and lightweight + Crystal clear optics Reasons to avoid - Stiff focusing - Low-quality accessories

If I was in the market for a Monocular that offered good range, was well made and offered Nitrogen filled optics to keep out and away any moisture of any kind from blocking my view, I would be this Opticron 8x42 Explorer wide angle monocular. It might not be the most compact one of the market for size, but what you get is a very capable optic that serves its purpose and will give the user hours of enjoyment.

The only things which picked up on were the accessories it comes with, though this is a entry level product, its own super construction is only let down by rather thin and flimsy front and rear body caps, which don't match the well-made quality of the eye cup or rubber on the focus mechanism. Again, the included strap and case are an added benefit to anyone wanting this however, they are not the best quality, but will do for most users.

Read more: Opticron Explorer WA ED-R 8x42 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

2. Leica Monovid 8x20 monocular Not cheap, but the best monocular for birdwatching Specifications Objective lens size: 20mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 110m Eye relief: 15mm Closest focusing: 25cm Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 112g Dimensions: 97.9 x 105 x 35.5mm Reasons to buy + Unbeatable build quality + Watertight to 4.8m Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

When you buy a handcrafted Leica product you expect a build quality like no other, along with a splash of style and elegance – that's very much the case with the Monovid offering.

This monocular’s strong yet portably lightweight aluminum housing (just 112g in weight) is nitrogen-filled to prevent internal fogging, whatever climate it’s being used in. Meanwhile the waterproofed construction allows observers to submerge it in water up to depths of almost 5 meters. That makes the Leica Monovid 8x20 much better than just being splash resistant.

In the provided cylindrical carry case, you also get a close-up lens offering 8x magnification at distances as close as 25cm. Despite being as compact as a tube of Smarties, the observer will be treated to fine detail through this monocular. What's more, the Monovid 8x20 is comfortable to use too, thanks to a rugged surface, 15mm eye relief and handy central focusing knob.

You might be getting class-leading performance, but you'll need to pay top dollar for it. The Leica Monovid 8x20 is much more expensive compared to factory-made units, so much so you might want to add it to your list of insured items.

Read more: Leica Monovid 8x20 monocular review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

3. Nightfox Cub Great for those on a budget and comes with a smartphone mount Specifications Magnification: 3x optical, 2x digital Closest focusing: 2m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 255g Dimensions: 127 x 46 x 72mm Reasons to buy + Good price point + Compact and lightweight + Records night vision & color Reasons to avoid - No Full HD video - Memory/battery door not self-closing

This compact and pocketable digital monocular is able to provide night vision with a 7-stage range of sensitivity and is also able to provide color viewing for when out and about in the day. You will be able to see birds and wildlife from a good distance thanks to its range of 150 metres and you will also find handy buttons located on the top of the device for 3x optical magnification and 2x digital zoom.

This makes sure all your wildlife spots are in focus and can be seen clearly, and talking of being able to see clearly, if you are out in cloudy conditions the cub is also equipped with an 8-range brightness setting within the monoculor, so you'll be sure you won't miss anything interesting on your travels.

Thanks to f/1.4 that is auto adjusted to either night or daytime use, this handy device will be able to record all your interesting finds thanks to onboard recording and a 32GB microSD card provided, the card slot is located at the back of the device, just below the eyepiece where you will also find the battery compartment, which takes one AA battery.

Read more: Nightfox Cub review (opens in new tab)

4. Gosky 12x55 High Definition Monocular Great for those on a budget and comes with a smartphone mount Specifications Objective lens size: 25mm Magnification: 12x Field of view: 99m Eye relief: 18mm Closest focusing: 2.5m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 410g Dimensions: 82.5 x 53.8 x 176mm Reasons to buy + Smartphone mount included + Extensive waterproofing Reasons to avoid - Attachment slightly fiddly - Mount is flimsy

Considering the low price of the Gosky 12x55, you might expect it to be a little flimsy, but it's an impressively rugged piece of kit. Handling the Gosky 12x55 is a pleasant and comfortable experience due to rubber armor.

Image quality is reasonably bright and clear, thanks to a BAK-4 prism and a multi-coated 55mm lens that optimizes light transmission. The monocular is also nitrogen purged for effectively combatting the elements: moisture doesn't interfere with observations and outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy unhindered views through the optical system.

What sets the Gosky 12x55 apart from many on the market is that it comes with a smartphone mount, which allows you to attach your iPhone or Android phone and take pictures of distant subjects with a good amount of stability.

The smartphone mount is not made with quite the same quality as the monocular, although that is to be expected at less than $100. It's simple enough to use though, and does the job.

(Image credit: Hawke)

(opens in new tab)

5. Hawke Endurance 8x42 monocular An excellent lightweight monocular for use on land or at sea Specifications Objective lens size: 42mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 129m @1000m / 3884ft @1000yds Eye relief: 18mm Closest focusing: 2m / 6.6ft Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 320g / 11.3oz Dimensions: 143 x 80mm / 5.6 x 3.1in Reasons to buy + Clear optics + Fog and water proof + Superb quality Reasons to avoid - Needs a ball and socket head to mount on tripod

Looking for a great waterproof monocular? The Hawke Endurance 8x42 has a multi-coated lens, a rubber-coated exterior, and a wide field of view – and can be used in the wet as well as the wilds, as its Endurance name suggests. The overall build is of an excellent quality, and will last wilderness enthusiasts for many observing sessions to come.

The 8x magnification gives you a great all-purpose view of what's in the bushes, or on the horizon. Observations are suitably bright image that boasts clarity thanks to the light-gathering prowess of the multi-coated 42mm objective and the phase corrected glass prisms, BAK-4 prisms.

Due to its light weight of 320g, the monocular is easily carried. The focusing knob is smooth to operate, and can be fine-tuned enough to ensure that images are critically sharp. Our only criticism is that if you're looking to mount the monocular to a tripod, you'll need to purchase a ball and socket head: the position of the existing thread isn't as supportive as we'd hoped.

The Hawke Endurance 8x42 comes fully equipped and is supplied with a protective case and a lanyard, plus the all-important lens cover (which stays attached to the monocular) for protecting the optics.

(Image credit: Celestron)

(opens in new tab)

6. Celestron Outland X 10x50 monocular With a large lens and a smartphone adapter, this is a versatile monocular Specifications Objective lens size: 50mm Magnification: 10x Field of view: 98.5m Eye relief: 16.8mm Closest focusing: 2.5m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 415g Dimensions: 166 x 85 x 62mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large objective lens + Waterproof, fog-proof + Can attach to tripod Reasons to avoid - No compass

An impressive monocular for the price, the Celestron Outland X 10x50 is built for high performance. The large 50mm objective lens combines with anti-reflection coated optics to provide a crystal-clear view. Light transmission is excellent offering sights that are both bright and contrasty.

It's comfortable enough to use for relatively long periods and sports a generous eye relief, but for really steady views, we recommend mounting the Outland X 10x50 to a tripod. The monocular also comes with a smartphone adapter for digiscoping, while the O-ring is sealed against water, and nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging.

Thanks to the magnification and aperture, users can enjoy observations and take images through it during the day and night: it's great for getting up close to wildlife but is also suitable for some basic stargazing. As a simple monocular that boasts great quality and usability, it's effective and capable for the cost.

(Image credit: Bushnell)

(opens in new tab)

7. Bushnell Equinox Z2 6x50 Night Vision Monocular This night vision equipped monocular makes light work of the dark Specifications Objective lens size: 50mm Magnification: 6x Field of view: 10m Eye relief: 15mm Range: 152 metres Waterproof: Yes Fog-proof: Not stated Weight: 765g Dimensions: 191 x 98 x 64mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Night vision + Video capture with WiFi Reasons to avoid - IR light saps battery - Isn't comfortable to use for long periods

If you're looking to try some night-time nature-spotting, then we recommend giving the Bushnell Equinox Z2 6x50 Night Vision Monocular a try. It's water-resistant for use in a variety of outdoor conditions and comes with a magnification factor that, at 6x, is bigger than a good proportion of monoculars with the nighttime capability, and comes with an effective light-gathering 50mm lens.

This monocular is pricey for those on a low budget, but what you do get is built-in WiFi, which enables users to live-stream footage straight to a mobile device and even control the zoom for video, image capture and IR brightness direct. The on-board IR illuminator allows long-range subjects to be comfortably viewed day or night – although we discovered that this feature can quickly sap the monocular's battery (and batteries aren't included out of the box).

Video capture is full HD 1080p, which is respectable for its class. This appears to a comprehensively featured tool, albeit one that is a fair amount weightier than monoculars that aren't equipped with night vision. We recommend using a tripod for steady observations.

(Image credit: Opticron)

(opens in new tab)

8. Opticron BGA WP 8x42 monocular Binocular style optical clarity but in a neat, pocketable design Specifications Objective lens size: 42mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 110m Eye relief: 16mm Closest focusing: 2m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 285g Dimensions: 136 x 43mm Reasons to buy + Excellent optical performance + Waterproof to 3m Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Relatively large

If clarity and portability are a must for you, the Opticron BGA WP 8x42 is one of the best options on the monocular market. Unlike smaller types of monocular, a ‘BGA’ monocular provides a viewing experience akin to a pair of average-sized roof prism binoculars, but in a pocket sized instrument. Perfect for "on-the-go" observing while travelling, especially given that the BGA WP 8x42 comes with a handy carry case and lanyard.

The Opticron BGA WP 8x42 is suitable for outdoor use in a variety of conditions: it is nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging and waterproof to a claimed depth of three meters. Optically, this monocular is sound with very little color fringing to speak of. A variety of targets were observed in impressive contrast and clarity, while the focuser operates smoothly and with ease.

Eye relief is generous enough at 16mm, making this monocular suitable for comfortable viewing with or without spectacles, while a 30-year guarantee provides peace of mind.

(Image credit: Hawke)

(opens in new tab)

9. Hawke Night-Eye 2000 5x40 Night Vision Monocular The best night-vision monocular if you have a limited budget Specifications Objective lens size: 40mm Magnification: 5x Field of view: 8.7m Eye relief: 15mm Range: 200m Waterproof: Yes Fog-proof: Yes Weight: 320g Dimensions: 77 x 160 x 71mm Reasons to buy + Integral IR illuminator + Video capture + 8GB microSD provided Reasons to avoid - Drains battery - Modest 5MP stills

The Hawke Night-Eye 2000 5x40 is a more affordable option that most when it comes to night vision monoculars. With a 5x magnification and 40mm objective lens, this monocular offers a useful 200-metre range.

A welcome feature is the ability to not just view your subjects but ‘shoot’ them too, thanks to five megapixel stills and up to 10 minutes of VGA video at a time. The user's view is enhanced via a clever built-in infrared sensor with nine levels of brightness, and further peace of mind is provided via a two-year warranty.

Conveniently for venturing into the outdoors, the unit is waterproofed, while, unusually, it comes supplied with a 8GB microSD card out of the box – a welcome addition to the modest price tag. Completing the tech on offer, its battery is rechargeable via USB.

The Hawke Night-Eye 2000 is readily available in the US, but is harder to obtain in other territories.

• See Best night-vision goggles & binoculars (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hawke)

(opens in new tab)

10. Hawke Endurance ED 8x25 monocular This multi-purpose monocular offers decent specs at a fair price Specifications Objective lens size: 42mm Magnification: 8x Field of view: 119m Eye relief: 13mm Closest focusing: 5 metres Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: Yes Weight: 150g Dimensions: 105mm (height) Reasons to buy + Reasonable price + Good general-purpose monocular Reasons to avoid - No compass

The mid-priced Hawke Endurance ED 8x25 is an ideal general-purpose monocular that's perfect for travels, weighing in at just 150g. This well-made piece of kit provides a wide-angle field of view and a decent 8x magnification (if you need more magnification there’s also a 10x option in the same manufacturer’s range).

Good light transmission offers bright and clear images, while the inclusion of ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass reduces color fringing and provides exquisite detail when observing a variety of targets.

A roughened rubber-coated surface offers a firmer grip, and focusing is a one-handed affair thanks to a focus ring just in front of the eyecup. The focuser isn't too stiff, and provides enough resistance for fine-tuning your sights.

A lens cloth, lens cover, lanyard and carry case are all supplied with the Hawke Endurance ED 8x25, boasting a well-rounded package for a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Zeiss)

(opens in new tab)

11. Zeiss Conquest 10x25T monocular Optical excellence and compact dimensions – ideal for backpacking Specifications Objective lens size: 25mm Magnification: 10x Field of view: 88m Eye relief: 15mm Closest focusing: 4.5m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: No Weight: 77g Dimensions: 109 x 32mm Reasons to buy + Great optical performance + Top build quality Reasons to avoid - Quality costs - Not completely waterproof

If you're after a monocular to take backpacking, try the Conquest 10x25T, which manufacturer Zeiss likens to a mini-telescope. Like others in this list, it’s designed to bring distant objects into sharp focus, while remaining fairly compact and easy to carry without weighing you down. Despite the light design, the build is of excellent quality – and is reflected in the high-budget price.

The brand is known for its optical excellence, and the Conquest 10x25T certainly delivers thanks to Zeiss T* coated optics for a high-quality performance: targets are viewable in outstanding contrast and clarity. In terms of added value, a leather pouch and carrying strap are included, while a 15mm eye relief ensures comfortable viewing.

The Conquest 10x25T is sealed against water spray and can seamlessly function in temperatures that vary between -4 and 104 degrees, meaning it should stand up in a range of situations and climates.

(Image credit: Zeiss)

(opens in new tab)

12. Zeiss MiniQuick 5x10 monocular A monocular the size of a fountain pen? Call James Bond! Specifications Objective lens size: 10mm Magnification: 5x Field of view: 91m Eye relief: 16.5mm Closest focusing: 4m Waterproof: Yes Fogproof: No Weight: 22.7g Dimensions: 114 x 20mm Reasons to buy + Small and compact + Fair plastic build Reasons to avoid - Costly - Only 5x magnification

If it's a mini-monocular you're after, our pick is the MiniQuick 5x10 from leading optical specialist Carl Zeiss.

The Zeiss MiniQuick is not much bigger than a fountain pen, making it a truly ‘take anywhere’ device, which comes with its own handy pocket clip to prevent it from getting lost. What’s more, it's sufficiently ‘weather sealed’ to withstand water spray – although you probably don’t want to go swimming with it tucked into your trunks.

Despite its small proportions, the performance isn’t what you’d call unduly compromised; you still get a useful 5x magnification and a 10mm objective lens, plus 16.5mm eye relief. Sights are fair through the field of view and are reasonably clear given the small aperture.

At just 4.5-inches long, if you’re truly looking for an ultra lightweight pocket sized monocular, this very much fits the bill. However, if a small size isn’t your top consideration you will get more bang for your buck elsewhere.

What we look for

A monocular is both lighter and smaller when compared to regular binoculars, and in our buying guides we look for a monocular that is lightweight, of good construction and that's able to withstand the abuse of the day-to-day activity of birdwatching and wildlife spotting. Magnification is also a big factor and we like to offer a wide range to suit everyone's preference. Budget is also an indicator, and within this buying guide you will find items to suit everyone's budget.

Read more

Best binoculars (opens in new tab)

Best compact binoculars (opens in new tab)

Best budget binoculars under $100 (opens in new tab)

Best spotting scopes (opens in new tab)

Best night vision goggles and binoculars (opens in new tab)

Best opera glasses (opens in new tab)

Best telescopes for astrophotography (opens in new tab)

Best portable hides for wildlife photography (opens in new tab)

Best telescopes (opens in new tab)