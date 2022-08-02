Best film: our picks of the best 35mm film, roll film, and sheet film for your camera

When it comes to choosing the best film for you camera, the sheer amount of options can be confusing, Of course, film comes in different formats, and each provides its own look, too.

In order to narrow down the choice, we've rounded up the best 35mm film, roll film for medium format cameras and sheet film for large format cameras so that you can reignite your love for (or discover) analog photography.

There's been a resurgence in film photography in recent times. It's not just experienced or traditional film shooters who are looking to buy analog camera systems and films. Thanks to a rise in the vintage look and analog trends, curious digital shooters are exploring the magic of film photography too.

While the best mirrorless cameras and the best medium format cameras are great pieces of kit offering advanced technologies such as Animal Eye AF, Wifi photo transfer and built-in HDR modes, the ability to view images instantly takes away any excitement. There's an element of surprise to shooting film that you just don't get with digital photography, something romantic. Sure, it's a practice that definitely takes more patience and understanding than digital photography, but when you get it right the end result is so worth it.

To start with, analog photography is more physical than its modern, digital counterpart. You can actually hear and feel the camera working, from winding on film to hearing the satisfying clunk of the mechanical shutter. Although there are so many different film cameras to choose from, it's not hard to choose the correct film for your camera. After deciding on the right format, you'll also have to think about the aesthetic, which varies in tone and contrast – it's the original equivalent of picking an Instagram filter. Some of the best Fujifilm cameras even come with film simulation modes that are based on some of the best known films such as Velvia and Provia.

We've rounded up the best films you can buy for a 35mm camera (equivalent to a full-frame camera in digital photography terms), a medium format camera or even a large format camera,. From old classics to newer and more experimental artisan film, there's plenty for you to choose from.

To see our list of favourite films, click on the format you want below and it will direct you to the correct location.

So, what film types are out there, what film cameras are supported and what should you look for?

What best film types can you get?

Film can be split into three main types: color negative film, black and white negative film and transparency (slide film).

Color negative film: this is one of the most popular types of film and is widely available from specialist camera shops as well as Amazon. The film is developed using a process called C-41 which is available in all labs and is particularly useful for digitizing film as it easily handles the orange mask and negative tones of color negative.

Black and white negative film: images without colour are often deemed a more arty choice and black and white shooting is popular among film enthusiasts. It can be easily processed at home which is why film students and anyone who wants to develop themselves might choose to shoot with it – although it's a much more involved process than sending it off to a lab.

Transparency film or slide film: used to be a favorite option for professionals, as there wasn't an intermediate printing stage to lower the quality and add to the cost. You could also easily send off slides to editors and picture libraries. Because this isn't as popular today, however, the range of transparency films is a little more limited than it used to be. All slide film is developed using the E-6 process that's widely availably in labs.

What types of film camera are there?

You can read our massive Best film cameras in 2021 guide to find out more, but generally they split into three types: 35mm, medium format and large format cameras. 35mm cameras are the most common, so that's what we'll start with, but medium format cameras are popular too as they offer better quality from their larger negatives and easier high-quality scanning with a flatbed scanner.

Large format cameras are specialized tools used by particularly dedicated photographers. The cameras are expense, unwieldy and more complex to set up. The film is supplied in sheets and has to be pre-loaded into holders for swapping plates out in the field. Every exposure is an occasion, but that's part of the charm (that and the extraordinary image quality) for fans of large format cameras.

Best 35mm film

With so many 35mm films on the market, we've had to be really selective about which ones we include. Some have stood the test of time while others are complete newcomers that offer funky colors to completely change the look of your image. To make this guide easy to navigate we've split it into three sections: color negative, black and white and color transparency film. 35mm is often referred to as '135' so if you see that number instead, just remember we mean 35mm film!

35mm color negative film

(Image credit: Kodak)

1. Kodak Portra 400 135 36 The vivid colors and low contrast make this a firm favorite among film fans Specifications Type: Color negative Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed : ISO 400 Chemistry: C-41 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect for skin tones + Flexible for lighting conditions Reasons to avoid - Only comes in packs of three or five

Portra 400 film has gained a passionate following amongst the film community thanks to its flexibility when shooting in different lighting conditions and its beautifully rendered grain and colors. The only downside with Kodak Portra 400 is that it's only sold in packs of three or five, so you can't officially buy a single roll to experiment with (although you might be able to find single rolls on eBay, be warned that they will have been taken out of their official packaging). However, it's such a good quality film that we can almost guarantee you won't be disappointed.

(opens in new tab)

2. Kodak Ektar 100 135 36 Sharp, fine-grained and modern all purpose color neg film Specifications Type: Color negative Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 100 Chemistry: C-41 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra fine grain + High saturation + Regular C-41 processing Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Kodak claims the world's finest grain for a color negative film, thanks to its T-Grain technology. This film also boasts high saturation and sharpness, and Kodak says it's ideal for scanning and enlarging. Its rendition looks ideal for commercial and landscape photography, and it's cheaper than shooting transparency film.

3. Kodak Portra 160 Professional 135 36 (pack of 5) Popular with portrait photographers for its smooth and subtle skintones Specifications Type: Color negative Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 160 Chemistry: C-41 Today's Best Deals View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Optimised for portraits + Designed with scanning in mind + Regular C-41 processing + Available in lots of sizes Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Kodak says Portra 160 is designed with fine grain for scanning and enlargement in a digital workflow. It's one of three films in the Portra family (there are Portra 400 and 800 variants too) and it's designed for smooth and natural skintones, and for a variety of work from portraits and fashion to commercial photography.

35mm black and white film

(Image credit: Ilford)

(opens in new tab)

4. Ilford HP5 Plus 135 36exp A classic black-and-white choice Specifications Type: Black and white Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 400 Chemistry: Black and white Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Classic B&W film + Fast and versatile + Can be pushed to ISO 3200 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Ilford's latest version of its classic fast film, which can be developed in traditional black-and-white chemistry. It is a great all-round film, suitable to those who just want to try monochrome – or for those who are looking for a film that will respond well to push processing for lowlight use.

(opens in new tab)

5. Kodak TRI-X 400 135mm 36 Iconic 'documentary' film that still appeals today Specifications Type: Black and white Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 400 Chemistry: Black and white Today's Best Deals View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Iconic status + Tolerant and versatile + Grainy, gritty look Reasons to avoid - Too grainy for fine art types

What can you say about Kodak Tri-X? Made famous by a generation of documentary and war photographers, it's pretty tolerant of exposure variations and push/pull processing and produces strong gritty images with good detail rendition. Maybe a bit rough-and-ready for today's tastes, but it still has 'the look'.

(opens in new tab)

6. Ilford XP2S 135 36 It's the black and white film you can get developed at your local print lab Specifications Type: Black and white Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 400 Chemistry: C-41 Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra fine grain + Wide exposure latitude + Regular C-41 processing Reasons to avoid - Dye grain not silver grain

Ilford's XP1 'chromogenic' film caused quite a stir when it first appeared, offering black and white photographers the exposure latitude and easy lab processing of colour negative film, with smoother, finer grain than other ISO 400 mono films. The updated XP2S is still an interesting option for 35mm black and white fans who like latitude and not grain!

(Image credit: Lomography)

(opens in new tab)

7. Lomography Lady Grey (3 pack) Bringing you rich black and white tones Specifications Type: Black and white Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 400 Chemistry: Black and white Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast B&W film + Great branding Reasons to avoid - Only sold in triple roll packs

Lomography is one of the main driving forces behind the film photography revival. And as well as producing its own range of beautifully-designed Lomo cameras, it also has a range of films too. This black-and-white film has been given a twist with imaginative branding – and is sold in three-roll packs.

35mm transparency film

(opens in new tab)

8. Fujifilm Velvia 50 135 36 Availability is becoming patchy, but it's a classic everyone should try once Specifications Type: Color transparency Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 50 Chemistry: E-6 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-saturated colors + Fine grain and resolution Reasons to avoid - Not exactly subtle - Getting expensive

Velvia has gained a reputation as the world's richest, most super-saturated and sharpest color transparency film ever. Kodachrome used to carry that crown, but it looks positively restrained by comparison. Not everyone loves Velvia 50's strong colors and contrasts, but it's now gained immortality among Fujifilm's digital Film Simulation modes.

(opens in new tab)

10. Kodak Ektachrome E100 135-36 Supersaturated colors Kodak-style, now that Kodachrome is gone Specifications Type: Color transparency Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 100 Chemistry: E-6 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Kodak T-Grain technology + E-6 processing Reasons to avoid - Not always easy to find - Expensive!

This film has just been revived by Kodak (the new Kodak film-making spin-off following the break-up of the old company). It offers the same ISO rating as Velvia 100, but you might find it has slightly less exaggerated colors. It uses the same generic E-6 transparency processing chemistry, though, so getting your films developed shouldn't be a problem.

(opens in new tab)

9. Fujifilm Velvia 100 135 36 Like Velvia 50, but a stop faster and a bit more usable Specifications Type: Color transparency Format: 35mm Exposures: 36 Speed: ISO 100 Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-saturated colors + Faster than Velvia 50 Reasons to avoid - Not terribly natural-looking - Getting expensive

Velvia 100 arrived as Velvia 50's more responsible, more usable sibling. It's one f-stop faster, which makes it a fraction easier to use if the light's not good, and the colors are perhaps a bit more natural-looking than Velvia 50's, but there's not much in it. Both films use widely-available E-6 processing, unlike the other old favourite, Kodachrome.