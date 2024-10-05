Mistakes to avoid on a photo walk this weekend, and tips to remember

Repeat your favourite walks throughout the year to capture seasonal changes, like the blossom on this tree

A photo walk is something I'm sure most of us do on a regular basis. But even if you have the best mirrorless camera that money can buy, if you only ever walk the same route and put little thought into the subjects you'd like to photograph along the way, you'll quickly end up bored. A little planning goes a long way.

I briefly escaped city life on a photography excursion into England's rural Somerset, having researched a few locations online, and packed a light kit bag including my Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G and Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G lenses. Both are very versatile and offer a broad focal range to suit a variety of environments. I followed a circuitous route that took me through woodland, up hills and past several landmarks.

Photo walks should be leisurely: roam at your own pace, enjoy your surroundings and try something new today.

5 tips for photo walks

Planning your route will help ensure you visit photogenic spots along the way (Image credit: Google / Chris Aldred)

1) Do plan your photo walk

Planning ahead is key – make sure you research your chosen area for photogenic locations. Your plan doesn't have to be too rigid; allow time to explore any surprises you find along the way, too. Plan for the best light. You might head for a woodland when the sun's at its highest, saving sunset for a location out in the open.

Prepare your kit bag before the shoot to minimize your chances of forgetting something in a rush (Image credit: Chris Aldred)

2) Don't pack your kit bag at the last minute

Check that you batteries are full and your memory cards are empty – spares are essential. I clean my lenses and check my camera's sensor the day before. Dust spots can potentially ruin your images! A sturdy tripod is helpful, too. I've regretted not taking one out many times before, so nowadays I always keep one with me.

Take in your surroundings and you might spot a subject you would otherwise have missed (Image credit: Chris Aldred)

3) Don't rush things

Take your time and don't rush. Enjoy your surroundings and be vigilant for photographic opportunities. It's easy to get caught up in the moment of a stunning sunrise or sunset and forget to check your exposure settings, or simply get distracted and overlook a better vantage point or subject you've just walked past.

Learn to change your exposure settings instinctively to react to your surroundings (Image credit: Chris Aldred)

4) Do keep tabs on your camera settings

Since you'll be photographing a lot of different subjects, you'll need to be extra disciplined when it comes to your camera settings. Think about slowing down your shutter speed if you're photographing a waterfall, exposing for the highlights if you're shooting a bright sunset, or turning off image stabilization if you're shooting on a tripod.

Struggling with autofocus? switch to manual (Image credit: Chris Aldred)

5) Do use the center focus point

I use single-point autofocus to lock onto subjects. When doing so, I'll focus using the center focus point (and AF-S) to lock focus and then recompose as desired. This is because the center focus point on a camera is the most accurate. If the AF is struggling, I'll switch to manual focus for better results.

Expert tip

To fully benefit from your photo walk, take the time to reflect on the new skills you've learned. When you filter through your images, note down any mistakes you made, such as compositional errors, over / underexposure or soft focus, so you can remedy these issues when you head out on your next photography mission!

You may also be interested in the best lenses for landscapes, and the best travel tripod.