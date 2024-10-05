Mistakes to avoid on a photo walk this weekend, and tips to remember

By
published

My camera always accompanies me on a stroll – here are the things I do (and avoid) to capture so many 'keepers'

A person sat on a bench beneath a blossoming tree
Repeat your favourite walks throughout the year to capture seasonal changes, like the blossom on this tree (Image credit: Chris Aldred)

A photo walk is something I'm sure most of us do on a regular basis. But even if you have the best mirrorless camera that money can buy, if you only ever walk the same route and put little thought into the subjects you'd like to photograph along the way, you'll quickly end up bored. A little planning goes a long way. 

I briefly escaped city life on a photography excursion into England's rural Somerset, having researched a few locations online, and packed a light kit bag including my Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G and Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G lenses. Both are very versatile and offer a broad focal range to suit a variety of environments. I followed a circuitous route that took me through woodland, up hills and past several landmarks. 

Chris Aldred
Chris Aldred
Contributor

Chris is a prolific amateur photographer who’s used film, bridge, DSLR and mirrorless cameras over the years. He’s an avid Nikon user and has proven time and again that you can create incredible images with the simplest of kit. What Chris cannot capture with his trusty Nikon D3500, isn’t worth photographing. 

