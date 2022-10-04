Download this blank Polaroid frame PNG for creative photo projects

Want the Polaroid look? This Polaroid frame PNG is yours to download free and use in your creative photo projects, phone backgrounds, scrapbooks, or anywhere else you need to create the instant photo look without having to pay for film.

Whether it's the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story series blowing up on Netflix, the iconic (if incorrect!) "Shake it like a Polaroid picture!" line in Outkast's track Hey Ya!, or the retro revival spurred on by shows like Stranger Things, Polaroids have had a huge resurgence in recent years. And our blank Polaroid frame PNG download means you can add this throwback look to your creative projects.

Obviously nothing beats the best instant cameras (opens in new tab), and taking your own photos on an actual camera like the Polaroid Now (opens in new tab) or our favorite Polaroid Now+ (opens in new tab). In fact, speaking of Stranger Things, there's also the brilliant Polaroid Stranger Things OneStep 2 (opens in new tab), which is a must for any fan of the Hawkins horror-inspired show.

Click here (opens in new tab) (or right-click and Save As) to download the ZIP, which contains a Polaroid frame PNG and PSD image file

Still, sometimes you just need a digital file to play with – and we're here to help! Click here (opens in new tab) (or right-click and Save As) to download the ZIP file, which contains both a Polaroid frame PNG and a Polaroid frame PSD image file. In both cases you'll find a single layer containing a blank frame of a full-size Polaroid instant photograph.

Just unzip the archive and drag one of the files into your image editing software of choice. Then open an image, copy and paste the Polaroid frame PNG on top of it as a new layer, and hey presto – scale the image and crop any edges, and you've got a custom Polaroid shot!

Of course, if you want to print any photo you like on an actual Polaroid photo, you should check out the Polaroid Lab (opens in new tab) – a brilliant photochemical printer that uses authentic Polaroid chemistry to turn any image on your phone into a real instant photograph.

