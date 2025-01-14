Photoshop’s newest feature feels like Google Docs collaboration tools, but for photographs

Adobe Photoshop’s newest beta feature is a tool designed to allow teams to work on the same project simultaneously. On January 14, Adobe announced the beta of Live Co-Editing, a tool that will allow multiple people to work on the same photograph or design at once.

While Photoshop’s cloud-based structure previously allowed users to share a project with a team, the new Live Co-Editing allows multiple team members to work on a file at the same time. That allows multiple designers to split tasks but still tackle them at the same time, the company says.

Another potential use of the feature is for education and tutorials – Adobe notes that teachers can use the tool to showcase live tutorials. Teachers can also use the tool to offer feedback on student projects.

The feature also supports comments, allowing creators to get feedback right from the file. Adobe says that creatives can ask for input and then address any feedback from the same file.

Those comments and live edits feel a bit like the collaboration tools that are becoming standard in cloud-based software like Google Workspace. The move could be an effort for Adobe to highlight the Creative Cloud structure beyond subscriptions. The beta tool announcement – which came with a refresher list on some of Photoshop’s latest new tools – comes one day before the previously announced price increase for Adobe’s Photography Plan that, for new subscribers, effectively doubles the price of Photoshop.

The feature is initially being launched as a public beta tool, but users will need to sign up and register before gaining early access to the feature. Adobe says users will be able to start inviting collaborators once the registration screener is completed.