Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan for students is 71% off until February 17

Students and teachers can get a huge 71% discount on the Adobe All apps plan by taking out a subscription by February 17. This means you can get access to Adobe's full suite of desktop applications and mobile apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and more, for just $15.99 per month!

After the first year, this increases to $34.99 month, which is still a substantial educational discount over the regular $59.99 All Apps subscription cost.

This offer applies only to the US, Mexico and Canada (with the percentage saved varying slightly depending which country you're in), and requires a full-year commitment rather than month-by-month payments. You also need to prove eligibility for the student and teacher discount, but instructions are provided via a link on the Adobe site.

This deal expires on February 17, so there are only a few days left to take advantage of this substantial discount.

The bargain subscription applies to the whole Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which includes everything you'd ever need to get creative with your photos and video. The deal includes over 20 apps (see the full list below), and includes Photoshop on iPad and 100GB Creative Cloud storage.

The full list of programs that come with Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan are: Acrobat DC, After Effects, Animate, Audition, Bridge, Capture, Character Animator, Comp, Dimension, Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Fonts, Fuse, Illustrator, Illustrator Draw, Illustrator Line, InCopy, InDesign, Lightroom Mobile, Media Encoder, Muse, PhoneGap Build, Photoshop, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Fix, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Mix, Photoshop Sketch, Portfolio Prelude, Premiere Clip, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, Preview, Scout, Spark, Stock, Story and XD.

All the apps are fully integrated, meaning you can switch between them easily, whether you're working in the studio, or on the move. What's more, the apps come with templates that'll aid you in getting started, and tutorials to help you to hone your creative skills.