ASUS announces a new and very special 27-inch monitor
This is no ordinary 27-inch 4K display
ASUS has announced a new 27-inch OLED monitor with screen specs that should impress any imaging enthusiast. The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is marketed as a gaming display, but its premium OLED screen tech makes it equally suitable for photo or video editing. The new monitor is capable of 99% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space, while offering color accuracy to Delta-E <2. The screen is also DisplayHDR 400, HDR10 and Dolby Vision certified, which along with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and OLED's ability to display true black makes it ideal for HDR content. ASUS is also promising uniform screen brightness, and being a gamer-centric monitor, there's a super-fast 0.03ms response time and FreeSync/G-SYNC compatibility.
Read more:
The best monitors for photo editing
The best video editing monitors
But what makes the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM particularly special is its 4K (3840 x 2160) screen resolution. This is nothing unusual for a 27" LCD monitor, but we reckon the PG27UCDM is only the second-ever 27" OLED display to be launched with a 4K resolution (the ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA27DCE-K being the first). As it stands, if you want a 27" OLED monitor, the vast majority are still QHD (2560 x 1440).
OLED displays have been common on high-end laptops for several years, and have since trickled down to even entry-level machines. Standalone OLED monitors are less common however, with traditional LCD monitors still being massively more commonplace, but OLED displays are slowly gaining market share. And that's a good thing for photo and video editing, as OLED is the gold standard for monitor image quality, offering unparallel contrast, a huge color gamut, stunning vibrancy, and usually excellent color accuracy.
The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM will be available for pre-order in the US from January 21st. Until then, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM (non-4K) is available to buy now, priced at $749/£699
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.