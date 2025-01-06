ASUS announces a new and very special 27-inch monitor

ASUS has announced a new 27-inch OLED monitor with screen specs that should impress any imaging enthusiast. The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is marketed as a gaming display, but its premium OLED screen tech makes it equally suitable for photo or video editing. The new monitor is capable of 99% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space, while offering color accuracy to Delta-E <2. The screen is also DisplayHDR 400, HDR10 and Dolby Vision certified, which along with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and OLED's ability to display true black makes it ideal for HDR content. ASUS is also promising uniform screen brightness, and being a gamer-centric monitor, there's a super-fast 0.03ms response time and FreeSync/G-SYNC compatibility.

(Image credit: ASUS)

But what makes the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM particularly special is its 4K (3840 x 2160) screen resolution. This is nothing unusual for a 27" LCD monitor, but we reckon the PG27UCDM is only the second-ever 27" OLED display to be launched with a 4K resolution (the ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA27DCE-K being the first). As it stands, if you want a 27" OLED monitor, the vast majority are still QHD (2560 x 1440).

(Image credit: ASUS)

OLED displays have been common on high-end laptops for several years, and have since trickled down to even entry-level machines. Standalone OLED monitors are less common however, with traditional LCD monitors still being massively more commonplace, but OLED displays are slowly gaining market share. And that's a good thing for photo and video editing, as OLED is the gold standard for monitor image quality, offering unparallel contrast, a huge color gamut, stunning vibrancy, and usually excellent color accuracy.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM will be available for pre-order in the US from January 21st. Until then, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM (non-4K) is available to buy now, priced at $749/£699