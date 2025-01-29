Is this a pre-production iPhone SE 4 or just a clever mockup? Either way, sticking to a single camera on the budget model sounds likely

A new video is doing the rounds on X that purports to show an upcoming iPhone SE model. The latest in Apple's budget iPhone line – variously referred to as the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16E – has previously been rumored to look like the iPhone 14 but only sports a single rear camera, and this video appears to bear this out.

The video has been taken in a street setting and shows the phone in someone's hands. Of course, whether this is a genuine pre-production model or a convincing mockup is debatable – while the front and back of the phone are shown as it's rotated in the holder's hands, the screen remains blank throughout and there is no Apple logo or other markings on the rear of the device. Take a look for yourself…

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VRJanuary 25, 2025

But having just a single rear camera, as has been the case with all the previous iPhone SE models, would make sense. While this may be disappointing to phone photographers, it would keep manufacturing costs down and differentiate the phone from the higher-specced iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, especially as Apple is rumored to be beefing up the internal memory and power of this latest iPhone SE to facilitate the inclusion of Apple Intelligence – Apple's AI functionality.

But while the latest iPhone SE is unlikely to make it as one of the best iPhones for photography, it will still be a perfectly capable photo-taking device for those on a budget, and if you want to get closer to your subject, you can always zoom with your feet…

In the meantime, the previous model Apple iPhone SE, which launched in 2022, is still available, and there are some cracking deals around!