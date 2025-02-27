Game changer? The Canon EOS R5 can now shoot 3D images with no need for special lenses

Canon has developed a new app that enables you to shoot 3D imagery using a standard issue camera and lens – no need for special 3D optics or expensive camera rigs – effectively democratizing this previously cost-prohibitive form of content.

Unveiled at the CP+ 2025 show in Japan, the new app exploits the Dual Pixel sensor in the Canon EOS R5 to record two images in a single file – combining a regular image and one with parallax information.

It's the same technology as Canon's Dual Pixel RAW – which, for example, enables you to make adjustments to bokeh, lighting and sharpness after you've already taken a picture on the R5.

"This Canon camera has a Dual Pixel sensor," a Canon engineer explained to me. "That means two photodiodes in one pixel. Currently we are using that for the autofocus. However, we can use that pixel to [produce] 3D.

"So we can take a photo as RAW data – we call it DPRAW, the extension is .CR3 – and then we made special application software for 3D."

This 3D image was created from one photo, taken on a Canon EOS R5, using the Dual Pixel sensor and Canon's new 3D app (Image credit: James Artaius)

In front of me is a stock EOS R5 and lens photographing a (slightly unsettling) doll. He takes me to a large screen where the photo is displayed, and using a mouse starts rotating the image – revealing that it has a third dimension.

"This is made from one picture," he beams. "We can make a 3D data from the one picture."

Very cool – and it appears to achieve a similar 180° level of 3D modeling as the very expensive Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual FIsheye lens, which will set you back a cool $2,000 / £2,100 / AU$3,300.

"Of course, then we want to make it 360°," he continues, taking me to a rotating turntable where an Asian ornament is being photographed by another R5. "So we just rotate and we take 12 pictures, or a little more, then combine them."

I'm led to a large touchscreen, where a selection of 360° 3D images are able to be fully panned, zoomed and rotated at the pinch or swipe of my fingertips.

By rotating the subject and taking 12 or more images, which are combined in the app, a full 360° 3D image can be created (Image credit: James Artaius)

I ask him to confirm again if an app and a stock camera / lens combo can really achieve what the Dual Fisheye optics are able to.

"Yes, you just need [the] application software. We also sell Dual Fisheye, but you have to pay more. But this is regular [camera and lens]. Many solutions, so you can try [the app] and then move to Fisheye [if you like the technology]."

It's really a remarkable feat – and as it was explained to me, you can use any lens to shoot 3D images, even a standard kit lens. So this app is real, it works, but how do we get access to it – is there a release date?

"Actually not yet – but if it has a good reputation here [at CP+] it might be good for the future!"

Check out the below video I took of the exhibit, where you can see the whole process in action.

