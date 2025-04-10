This 200MP camera phone can mount a 200mm Zeiss lens!

The new Vivo X200 Ultra is sounding like an amazing option for smartphone photographers. And the news just keeps on getting more exciting – a Zeiss 200mm zoom lens on this new flagship phone. Let's see how this works.

Vivo’s partnership with Zeiss is not new – they have been working together since late 2020. However, this time the new lens possibilities are different. In product manager Han Boxiao's post on Weibo, which we translated using Deepl, he kicked things off with "Subverting imagination!"

Boxiao followed with the news that the 200mm zoom lens, co-engineered with Zeiss, will be an available add-on option for the X200 Ultra. An attached image shows the 200mm optic connected to the phone, indicating that the zoom can be mounted using a custom adapter over the X200 Ultra's 200MP periscope zoom lens.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The lens has an aperture of f/2.3 and consists of 3 groups featuring 13 high-transparency glass elements. It enhances the native 3.7x optical zoom of the 200MP sensor. With a focal length equivalent to 200mm, the lens provides 8.6x optical zoom and up to 70x hybrid zoom.

Han Boxiao stated that shots taken at up to 800mm (35x zoom) are highly usable, while shooting at a focal length of 1600mm (70x zoom) is equivalent to the original 30x zoom effect.

Image 1 of 3 Images showing the performance of the Vivo X200 with the add-on 200mm Zeiss zoom lens (Image credit: Vivo) (Image credit: Vivo) (Image credit: Vivo)

Here are the other optics you can expect for the Vivo X200 Ultra (according to the Federation of Independent Photographers on Weibo):

• 85mm Zeiss APO super telephoto lens II

• 14mm Zeiss ultra-wide-angle lens

• 35mm Zeiss human documentary lens

All three lenses come with Zeiss T* coating, full-focus OIS (optical image stabilization), and they can shoot 4K 60p 10-bit log video, as well as 4K 120p slow-motion video. Plus, the Vivo X200 Ultra features camera control buttons, zoom flash andSLR-level flash portrait capabilities.

With the announcement that the X200 Ultra will be available with an advanced photography kit, this smart device becomes increasingly interesting among smart photographers of all kinds.

The launch is set for April 21 in China, though Vivo hasn’t confirmed international availability yet. With all the growth we’ve seen in recent years, let’s keep our fingers crossed that the new flagship smartphone arrives in global markets too.

(Image credit: Vivo)

