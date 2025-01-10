The extensive Redmi Note 14 Series offers an AI-assisted camera for every budget

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 14 Series aiming to provide high-end cameras at affordable prices. The series, comprising five models – the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 – offers a mix of cameras and features to suit every type of smartphone photographer.

At the top of the tree is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which boasts a 200MP AI-powered camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS). This flagship model is designed for those who want the best images possible, but have a limited budget. The Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G model’s camera supports 2x and 4x optical zoom, while it can also go all the way up to 30x digital zoom – which is enhanced with AI. Both Pro models are equipped with creative features like Dual Video, allowing users to record simultaneously with the front and rear cameras, and Dynamic Shots, which bring subtle motion to still images.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro shares much of the Pro+ 5G’s camera tech, including the 200MP AI camera system with OIS and optical zoom options, but is limited to a more conservative 20x digital zoom. Even the base Redmi Note 14 model still features a high-resolution 108MP AI-assisted camera.

The front-facing cameras across the series have also been upgraded, with resolutions starting at 20MP on the Note 14. The Redmi Note 14 Pro takes it a step further with a 32MP front camera and a 0.8x wide-angle zoom, perfect for group selfies.

Image 1 of 5 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi) Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi) Redmi Note 14 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi) Redmi Note 14 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi) Redmi Note 14 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 14 Series is going all in on AI, not just with AI assisting in the cameras, the phones are also introducing a suite of AI editing tools. Features such as AI Image Expansion and AI Erase Pro allow users to edit their photos seamlessly, extending backgrounds or removing unwanted elements. Dynamic shots also allow motion to be captured alongside still images, think Apple Live Photos. Dual video recording also allows simultaneous video to be captured from the front and rear cameras.

Beyond photography, the Pro+ 5G packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and a decent 5110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge which should provide all-day power, but will recharge in a flash should you run low. The Pro 5G model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is available in three colors; Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Frost Blue, and has two storage variants – 8GB + 256GB with a price of £399, or 12GB + 512GB for £449.



The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Coral Green, with a single storage option of 8GB + 256GB, priced at £299. The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, and Ocean Blue, also featuring an 8GB + 256GB set at an RRP of £249. Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 is available in four colors: Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, and Lime Green. It comes in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB at an RRP of £179, and 8GB + 256GB for £229.



The entire Redmi Note 14 Series will be available starting from 15 January.