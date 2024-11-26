As a photographer, I'd choose OPPO's new Hasselblad camera phone over the iPhone 16 Pro – here's why!

When OPPO first unveiled its ambition to "revolutionize smartphone photography", I was cautiously intrigued. Many phones promise to change the game, but few actually deliver on those lofty claims. That is, until the OPPO Find X8 Pro arrived. With its bold new camera system, this flagship phone goes beyond typical mobile photography to deliver images that come remarkably close to those captured with mirrorless cameras.

For those unfamiliar with the name, OPPO is a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer known for its innovation in mobile technology and design. Founded in 2004, the brand has gained global recognition for pushing the boundaries of mobile photography, fast charging, and cutting-edge features.

At the heart of the OPPO Find X8 Pro is a complete overhaul of its camera system, featuring a Hasselblad Master Camera System partnership that brings professional-level imaging into the smartphone realm. With four 50MP sensors, including dual periscope telephoto lenses, the Find X8 Pro offers versatility that’s hard to beat. It captures stunning detail across a wide range of subjects, from intricate textures to expansive landscapes.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

One of the standout features is the HyperTone image engine, which combines up to 9 RAW images into a single, highly detailed frame. This provides superior dynamic range, richer color reproduction, and significantly improved low-light performance. Whether you're shooting in bright daylight or capturing a moody cityscape at dusk, the Find X8 Pro handles it all with ease.

I had the opportunity to test the Find X8 Pro’s performance while exploring Paris for Paris Photo 2024 and in Bath, in the UK. Although I wasn’t able to shoot portraits, the Hasselblad Portrait Mode was present as a notable feature, offering six focal lengths (23mm, 35mm, 48mm, 73mm, 85mm, and 135mm) designed to replicate the high-quality bokeh and tonal accuracy of Hasselblad mirrorless cameras. Even though I didn’t use it, the potential for portrait photographers is clear and I am excited to try it out soon.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

What I did take full advantage of were the Master Mode (manual settings) and the versatility of the camera's focal lengths. The Find X8 Pro allows you to control exposure, ISO, and focus with precision, making it ideal for more creative, controlled shots. I found this especially useful in street photography, where I could quickly adapt to changing conditions.

Whether photographing the sharp details of a classic Parisian building or capturing spontaneous street scenes, the Find X8 Pro delivered impressive clarity, vibrant colors, and an incredible depth of field. Even in tricky lighting, the camera maintained balance, handling both shadows and highlights with finesse.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Above: A gallery showcasing the zoom capabilities of the phone. (The phone remained in the same place for each)

The zoom capabilities on the Find X8 Pro are worth noting as well. From 1x to 10x optical zoom, the images are crisp, clear, and full of detail, thanks to the advanced periscope lenses. Beyond 10x, AI-powered processing ensures that even at higher magnifications (up to 20x), the images retain remarkable sharpness and clarity. I used this zoom to capture distant architectural elements and intricate details in busy urban settings. The results were consistently sharp, even from a distance, and the AI technology worked seamlessly to reduce noise and enhance detail.

This ability to zoom in without losing clarity is a game-changer, making the Find X8 Pro a fantastic tool for photographers who need to shoot subjects at varying distances with confidence. Whether you’re shooting a close-up shot of a building’s facade or zooming in on a distant landmark, the camera's zoom system handles it all with precision.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

The OPPO Find X8 Pro isn’t just another flagship phone; it’s a serious contender for those looking to replace traditional cameras with something more portable and versatile. The combination of Hasselblad’s optical expertise and OPPO’s cutting-edge computational photography gives the Find X8 Pro a huge edge over many of its competitors. For anyone serious about mobile photography, this phone brings a level of detail, color accuracy, and creative control previously reserved for more expensive equipment.

In a crowded market where smartphone manufacturers are constantly chasing after the best camera, the OPPO Find X8 Pro stands out as a true pioneer. It’s not just about higher megapixels or the latest buzzwords – it’s about real innovation. With a blend of professional-grade optics, AI-driven enhancements, and powerful computational photography, the Find X8 Pro isn’t just another flagship; it’s a tool that brings a whole new level of creativity and control to mobile photographers.

Whether you're a seasoned pro looking to lighten your gear load or simply someone who loves taking stunning photos on the go, the Find X8 Pro is here to redefine what a smartphone camera can do. The future of mobile photography is here!

An incredible Xpan Mode where you can switch between black and white and color film simulations (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

