Google Pixel 10 leak: new telephoto module, but downgraded main and ultrawide sensors
Alleged Google source claims the Pixel 10 will the first base Pixel phone to get a telephoto camera, but compromises are said to have been made elsewhere
Google's next generation of Pixel camera phones - the Pixel 10 series - will drop later this year, but rumors are already circulating about what camera hardware the upcoming devices might pack. Android Authority has allegedly viewed documents from a Google insider that specify the image sensors that'll be used in the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold. Don't get too excited though - the changes are minimal at best, and in the case of the base Pixel 10, a mixed bag.
Google Pixel 9 Pro & Pro XL full review
In previous generations of Pixel, the base-model (non-Pro) has sported a main (wide-angle) camera module, and an ultrawide module. If this latest leak is true, that could be set to change for the Pixel 10, which is claimed to the be the first base Pixel phone to get a triple camera array: wide, ultrawide, and now telephoto. The latter using Samsung's 10.8MP, 1/1.3” 3J1 sensor - we've already seen the 3J1 on telephoto duty in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
But the news might not be all good for the Pixel 10. At the same time as adding a third camera module, the leak suggests Google could also downgrade the wide and ultrawide modules in the Pixel 10.
The Pixel 10's main camera is said to use a Samsung GN8 sensor, replacing the Samsung GNV chip in currently in the Pixel 9. Although both sensors are 50MP in resolution, the GN8 is significantly smaller at 1/1.95", compared to the GNV's 1/1.31". Smaller sensors tend to struggle to resolve fine detail, while also being more prone to image noise.
The ultrawide camera in the Pixel 10 is claimed to use a 13MP, 1/3.1" Sony IMX712 sensor, which if true would be another downgrade compared to the Pixel 9's 48MP 1/2.55” Sony IMX858. In fact, should these sensors be implemented in the Pixel 10, the new phone would then have exactly the same main and ultrawide cameras as those in the Pixel 9a, leaving the Pixel 10 to rely solely on its new telephoto camera to differentiate itself from the cheaper Pixel 9a in terms of camera performance.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Pixel 9a
Pixel 9
Pixel 10
Main (wide)
Samsung GN850 MP1/1.95”
Samsung GNV50 MP1/1.31”
Samsung GN850 MP1/1.95”
Ultrawide
Sony IMX71213 MP1/3.1"
Sony IMX85848 MP1/2.55”
Sony IMX71213 MP1/3.1"
Telephoto
-
-
Samsung 3J110.8 MP1/1.3”
If the details of this leak are correct, then it's likely Google's reasoning for downgrading the Pixel 10's cameras is either to reduce its production cost to maintain a similar price point to the Pixel 9, or to free up space inside the phone to fit that new telephoto module in. But whatever the rationale, the base Pixel 10 could be tough to recommend over a cheaper Pixel 9a if the two phones end up packing the same primary and ultrawide cameras.
The leak also details the camera specs for the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, but these are said to carry over the exact same image sensors from the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also likely to retain most of the same camera hardware as in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but the leak does suggest that the primary camera could potentially be based around a Samsung GN8 sensor, rather than the Sony IMX787 in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Story credit: Android Authority
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
