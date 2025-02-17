Galaxy S25 owners have discovered an image quality glitch, but a fix is coming

Samsung's latest flagship camera phone, the S25 Ultra, may have sensational camera performance, but some users have noticed its image quality isn't always quite as good as it should be. In certain lighting conditions, a single wide band slightly darker than the rest of the image can be seen running vertically down some photos. Apparently the issue isn't widespread, and tends to only be noticeable in low-light night mode images. It's not just the S25 Ultra with the problem though - the same issue is also said to affect the S25 and S25+.

The darker band running down each image isn't immediately obvious, so we've highlighted it with some tacky-looking arrows :) (Image credit: Members_FdY1aBr, eu.community.samsung.com)

There is some good news though: Samsung has acknowledged that there is a problem in a "limited number of cases", and said it has already deployed a fix. It's likely this is one of the bug fixes contained in the first software update issued to S25-series phones, which is already being distributed in Korea and should see a global rollout imminently.

Story credit: GSM Arena