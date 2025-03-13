Could the Pixel 10 be the first base-model Pixel to boast three rear-facing cameras?

We're likely still around 6 months away from the launch of the Pixel 10 series, but the rumor mill is already serving up possible specs and improvements the upcoming phone may bring. The latest theory is the base model Pixel 10 could pack a third rear-facing camera. If true, this would be the first base Pixel to have three rear cameras, with all previous generations having one or two modules.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The speculation concerning this third camera stems from new renders from leaker OnLeaks published by Android Headlines. These show a wider pane of glass on the phone's camera island than we've seen on the base Pixel 9, hinting at a possible extra camera module beneath. As for what type of camera this might be; in an email to The Verge, Android Headlines' writer, Alexander Maxham, said that it “looks to be a very small periscope telephoto.” This would be a logical choice if true, and would potentially give the Pixel 9 an edge over competing phones still using a more conventional wide + ultrawide dual module set-up. I find it unlikely that a manufacturer with Google's reputation would add a 'token' third camera like a low-megapixel macro module, purely to call the phone a triple-camera device.

The base Pixel 9, with its dual-module wide+ultrawide rear-facing cameras (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Apart from the potential third camera, the base Pixel 10 is said to be externally very similar to the current Pixel 9. Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 could be a mere 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9 and retain a 6.3-inch screen size, along with the same matte-finish frame surface. At this stage initial leaks concerning the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL suggest they too may retain similar dimensions and styling to their Pixel 9 predecessors, though they're almost guaranteed to pack Google's more powerful Tensor G5 chip, which might also be less likely to overheat.

Story credit: Android Headlines