Could the Pixel 10 be the first base-model Pixel to boast three rear-facing cameras?
According to new leaked renders, Google might be levelling up its next Pixel phone
We're likely still around 6 months away from the launch of the Pixel 10 series, but the rumor mill is already serving up possible specs and improvements the upcoming phone may bring. The latest theory is the base model Pixel 10 could pack a third rear-facing camera. If true, this would be the first base Pixel to have three rear cameras, with all previous generations having one or two modules.
The speculation concerning this third camera stems from new renders from leaker OnLeaks published by Android Headlines. These show a wider pane of glass on the phone's camera island than we've seen on the base Pixel 9, hinting at a possible extra camera module beneath. As for what type of camera this might be; in an email to The Verge, Android Headlines' writer, Alexander Maxham, said that it “looks to be a very small periscope telephoto.” This would be a logical choice if true, and would potentially give the Pixel 9 an edge over competing phones still using a more conventional wide + ultrawide dual module set-up. I find it unlikely that a manufacturer with Google's reputation would add a 'token' third camera like a low-megapixel macro module, purely to call the phone a triple-camera device.
Apart from the potential third camera, the base Pixel 10 is said to be externally very similar to the current Pixel 9. Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 could be a mere 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9 and retain a 6.3-inch screen size, along with the same matte-finish frame surface. At this stage initial leaks concerning the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL suggest they too may retain similar dimensions and styling to their Pixel 9 predecessors, though they're almost guaranteed to pack Google's more powerful Tensor G5 chip, which might also be less likely to overheat.
Story credit: Android Headlines
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.