Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II review: protect your gear in the great outdoors

The Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II from Lowepro enables you to carry a large collection of camera gear in comfort thanks to its adjustable ActivLift system. It will also keep your expensive gadgets protected against whatever nature throws at you thanks to its sturdy construction. The modular interior can be easily adjusted to suit a wide range of photography storage requirements, so it will suit there needs of pro photographers and video makers alike.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

Having designed and manufactured some of the best camera backpacks and bags for half a century, the brand of Lowepro is synonymous with photography. Indeed many experienced photographers reading this are likely to own (or have owned) a Lowepro camera bag. Since Greg Lowe created the first internal frame backpack back in 1967 Lowepro backpacks have evolved to meet the needs of photographers worldwide.

The Pro Trekker 650 AW II is a new release in the Pro Trekker range, which features the 24L 350 AW II at one end of the spectrum and the 650 AW II (with a spacious 43 L capacity) at the other. Pro Trekker backpacks are designed to meet the needs of outdoor or wildlife photographers who have a lot of gear to transport, though they are versatile enough to suit a wider range of photographers and videographers.

This backpack review isn’t my first Lowepro rodeo - though it is the Lowepro largest backpack I’ve reviewed. To see a review of the second largest Lowepro bag I’ve tested check out the Lowepro Photosport X 35L review.

Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II Specifications Total Volume 43 L External Dimensions (Collapsed) 24 x 34 x 56 cm Front Compartment Dimensions 29 x 3 x 53 cm Camera Compartment Dimensions 18 x 32 x 54 cm Top Compartment Dimensions 30 x 17 x 6 cm Primary Device Camera Exterior Material 500D Polyester Recycled, 840D Polyester Recycled, 420D Nylon 6.6 Robic Ripstop W/ Tpu 79% Recycled Interior Material Velex nylon

Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II: Design & Handling

The key difference between the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II and other Pro Trekker backpacks in the Lowepro range is that the 650 AW II’s main storage compartment is accessed from the back instead of the front. As a result, the front of the backpack is constructed from extra panels of resistant ripstop reinforced with carbonate and TPU coatings. This means that when you’ve reached the summit and pop the backpack face down on some jagged rocks, the front will be protected while you access the contents of the backpack from the back.

Because it’s designed for the great outdoors the front panel’s zip (which is more exposed to the elements) has a waterproof seal to protect the contents of the 16” compartment. The main rear panel is accessed by a more rugged zip that has helpful loops that make it easier to unzip if you’re fumbling to open it with cold fingers.

The optional hip support helps spread the weight of the backpack. Simply slide it through the strap and a hidden ‘hook and loop’ pad will keep it securely attached. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

Without any kit inside it, the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II weighs in at 3.65 Kg, so when filled to capacity you’re going to need a lot of support. On our test, it weighed in at just over 10 Kilos. Fortunately, the 650 AW II is designed for comfortable heavy lifting thanks to a cushioned double-density harness system.

For extra comfort you can adjust the harness height to suit your torso length by using an ‘ActivLift’ system. This sounds high-tech but it's basically an adjustable hook and loop (velcro) slider that you can adjust to raise or lower the height of the shoulder harness. I put the ActivLift system through its paces in my supporting video.

For additional carrying comfort you’ll find a padded hip support strap inside the backpack. This can be threaded through a strap at the base of the backpack and is secured in place by a hook and loop panel.

Here’s a dedicated memory card holder, though it doesn’t look as secure as the zippable compartments. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

The bulk of the backpack - all 43 liters of it - is accessed from the rear and it consists of multiple padded panels. If you like organizing your kit you’ll gain much pleasure from populating these panels with a wide range of photography paraphernalia. As every panel is held in place by a hook and loop system you can re-arrange or remove panels to store bulkier items such as a drone.

Videographers should consider the 650 AW II as it’s large enough to store a camcorder, power supplies, and even a light stick such as the Godox LC500R Mini. The interior of the backpack’s ‘lid’ features semi-transparent zippable compartments which are perfect for storing smaller accessories such as batteries, tripod heads, etc. There’s even a dedicated memory card pouch that displays a memory card icon - a nice attention to small details in such a large backpack.

The main rear accessed compartment has multiple ‘hook and loop’ dividers that you can reposition to suit your kit’s specific storage requirements. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II: Performance

To test the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II I filled it with as much photography gear as I could to get the weight up including a DSLR and three lenses, plus a Speedlite flash gun and a range of mobile photography accessories including a ShiftCam ProGrip. Basically, I wanted to see how heavy I could get it and ended up with 10 Kg of kit to carry. To make the test harder I headed to the rolling hills of the Scottish Borders to photograph the beautiful and historic Smailholm Tower.

The area around the tower is a mixture of grass and rocks, with the added hazard of ankle-twisting rabbit holes to traverse. Despite the weight, I found that the chunky shoulder straps and the padded back panels made the 650 AW II comfortable to carry. I added the well-padded hip support strap for extra comfort. I adjusted the ActivLift system to make the sit backpack comfortably on my frame - see the video.

The front compartment’s zip is is protected by a waterproof flap. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

With the backpack fine-tuned to fit I found it easy to carry, despite the hazardous terrain. I trusted the backpack to keep my gear safe, especially my MacBook Air which was slotted into the 16” CradleFit laptop sleeve at the front. The 15” MacBook fitted so snuggly into the sleeve that it was a bit of a challenge to slide it out of the backpack.

As well as testing the 650 AW II I had to film my supporting review review, so I stored a collection of iPhones, tripods, and mics in the backpack. I used the Hollyland Lark M2 wireless mic kit as it does a great job of keeping the hilly location’s wind noise to a minimum. https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/hollyland-lark-m2-wireless-lavalier-mic-combo-kit-review

The 650 AW II also ships with a mini Lowepro carry bag which is great for storing smaller gadgets such as mobile phones and accessories. The bag can also be strapped to the top of the main backpack. It also provides a waterproof weather wrap that fits over the entire backpack for an extra level of protection when nature turns on the taps!

The back compartment is easier to open with weather-chilled fingers thanks to an easy to grab plastic loop. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II: Verdict

As a DSLR photographer who’s drifted towards becoming predominantly an iPhone photographer (with that format’s much smaller accessories), the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II is far too big for my specific needs. However, I found it very comfortable to carry when fully laden and it’s certainly going to suit the requirements of outdoor or wildlife photographers who have large lenses (indeed it’ll take a pro DSLR with a 400mm lens attached.) It should also appeal to video makers who need to transport larger camcorders in comfort (along with supporting accessories including a large tripod that can be strapped to the side.)

(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

✅ Buy this if... You need to transport a lot of kit

You require the ability to customize a bag’s interior

You’re a wildlife or nature photographer 🚫 Don't buy this if... You don’t need such a big (and heavy) backpack

Alternatives

Lowepro sells a range of Pro Trekker backpacks so if the 650 AW II is far too big for your needs you can find a more suitable size to enjoy. The range starts with the 24 L capacity 350 AW II which is small enough to carry onto an aircraft (while still being large enough to accommodate your 15” laptop.) You can also enjoy configuring its interior by adjusting the supplied hook and loop padded dividers. Read more: Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II review