In some ways, every photographer has a unique process, from the way they eye up a composition to the choices they make in post-production. However, never have I come across a photographer who transforms street scenes into gold and silver metallic works of art, nor one who presents these in 3D books that add an immersive dimension to experiencing their work.

But this is how Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, a street photographer from Brazil who, in fact, picked up a camera for the first time at 60 years old, goes about her work. You might see Adorno’s approach as elaborate or luxurious, but I see it as her way of expressing a unique and abstract view of life through the lens.

From Fragments of Light (2026) (Image credit: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno)

This year, Adorno will exhibit her latest project, Fragments of Light. For this body of work, Adorno chose to print her images using metallic silver ink on navy blue paper to “transform quiet scenes of daily life into mystical works of art”. A very intentional decision, perhaps the reflective nature of the color silver represents the fragments of life and energy we see in the scenes.

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From Fragments of Light (2026) (Image credit: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno)

Adorno’s previous book, Ten Years (2024) – a celebration of a decade in photography – employed an equally unique approach, albeit with different metallic choices. For this book, Adorno printed her images in gold ink on matte black paper, capturing the warmth, nostalgia and melancholic memories of life in Rio de Janeiro as only someone who’s lived there could.

(Image credit: © Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, from Sandra Cattaneo Adorno: Ten Years (Radius Books))

Sandra Cattaneo Adorno will present Fragments of Light fron May 9 - November 22 at the 8th edition of Personal Structures, a contemporary art exhibition in Venice, Italy which runs parallel with the 61st Venice Biennale. You can find her previous books Ten Years (2024), Scarti di Tempo (2022) and Águas de Ouro (2020) at Radius Books.

Sandra Cattaneo Adorno began her photography career in 2013. Since then, she's amassed a global following and diverse recognition for her unique photographic process (Image credit: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno)

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