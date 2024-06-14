Where's the new Fujifilm GFX 50R – and why has Fujifilm phased out rangefinders?

The Fujifilm GFX 50R was the first mirrorless medium format camera I ever used, way back in 2017. And even today, it's a very capable camera (if a bit creaky, compared to its 2024 contemporaries).

So I'm left wondering, why haven't we had a new Fujifilm GFX 50R?

When it comes to medium format, Fujifilm has instead focused on its SLR-styled cameras, giving us half a dozen iterations of the GFX 50S, GFX 100S and GFX100.

And I think that tells a huge part of the story: Fujifilm is focusing on SLR cameras.

Because it's not just the Fujifilm GFX 50R; rangefinder-style X Series bodies like the X-Pro3 and X-E4 seem to have fallen by the wayside. The only rangefinder-style camera in its current lineup is the X100VI.

So it certainly feels that these two points are related. Are cameras styled after rangefinders simply not as popular as those that look like SLRs? I guess so, because I can't think of any other reason why the Fujifilm GFX 50R has been put out to pasture.

(Ditto the X-Pro and X-E lines, for that matter.)

The 50R is smaller, lighter and crucially cheaper than the 50S and 50S II, thanks in part to its lack of in-body image stabilization (IBIS). Now, I happen to think that IBIS is essential in this day and age, but I'm aware that not everyone feels that way.

A Fujifilm GFX 50R II, as a budget option without IBIS, could be a very compelling option – and a key weapon in Fujifilm's goal of encouraging more full frame and even APS-C photographers to graduate to medium format.

Admittedly, the GFX lineup feels a bit crowded and confusing at the moment, but I genuinely think there's a home for a new medium format rangefinder. Come on, Fujifilm – give me back my rectangular cameras!

I get it, 50MP sensors aren't as sexy as they once were, but there's still magic in that gorgeous GFX sensor (Image credit: Future)

