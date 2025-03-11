I know that symmetry photography can be divisive, but it's one of the first things that my eye looks for as a compositional tool. And this obviously goes against the first photographic rule that most people learn, the rule of thirds, which basically says "don't put your subject in the middle." And yet, I often think that's precisely where it should go.

Just in case the name wasn't clear, symmetry photography involves capturing images that contain symmetrical, mirror-like scenes, subjects or compositions – and it can apply to just about every genre of photography, from portraits and landscapes to still life and macro.

The effect might be in your face and obvious, or it might be subtle and nuanced. But however you slice it, it's an image that in some way creates or conveys reflections. Below is a photograph I took of an electricity pylon, shooting up while standing directly beneath it, which is a by-the-letter example of symmetry photography:

Architecture often enables you to create the purest symmetry photography (Image credit: James Artaius)

A charectistic of this shot is that it's a perfect mirror image, whether you bisect it horizontally or vertically. It's almost a perfect mirror along a diagonal angle, too.

Typically, subjects for this kind of symmetry photography are going to be manmade. While there are certainly examples of naturally occurring symmetry, this sort of extreme exaggerated geometry is pretty unnatural as far as Mother Nature is concerned.

Of course, one thing nature does provide is an abundance of mirrors in the form of bodies of water. These can be ideal for shooting symmetry photography, as under the right conditions they create stunning reflections of the environment. As with this shot of a lake, opposite my house:

Nature provided me a body of water for a reflection, along with an organic fog machine for dramatic effect! (Image credit: James Artaius)

These are examples of overtly symmetrical compositions – literal mirror images. However, symmetry photography doesn't have to be limited to capturing perfect reflections; symmetrical elements can form part of the composition in more subtle ways, even when they're not the subject of the photograph.

This image, which I shot for a wedding gown designer, is a good case in point. Without the subject in the frame, this would be a purely symmetrical image in the same vein as those above. However, by employing the symmetrical nature of the scene as a compositional element, it can be used to frame the subject and create balance in the image:

This image puts the principles of symmetry photography in the background, to add compositional interest (Image credit: James Artaius)

Then there's this one, of a 17th Century chalk carving near my home. While this isn't strictly an example of symmetry photography, is certainly evocative of its principles.

It's obviously not a reflection, but the top and bottom halves of the frame do reflect one another – the swoop of the landscape, going from light to dark, with a white horse standing proud (if only the real horse at the bottom of the frame was facing the other way!):

(Image credit: James Artaius)

I really feel that symmetry photography has a lot to offer, and it's an incredibly satisfying style of photography both to look for and to achieve. As my work has matured over the years, I find myself more and more centering my subjects and compositions – and those are usually the results I prefer. It's a much more helpful and creative tool for me, personally, than the rule of thirds.

Even for portraits, I'm drawn more and more to compositions where things feel symmetrical. And I've become helplessly addicted to photographing escalators and staircases – a habit that makes me incredibly popular with pedestrians, as you can imagine.

Yes, I'm that guy who stops to a take pictures like this (Image credit: James Artaius)

Anyway, I implore you to shake things up a bit. The rule of thirds exists for a good reason, but don't adhere to it so rigidly that you can't looses up and have a little fun.

Go to a cathedral and point your camera up at the ceilings. Find a lake and put the horizon right in the middle of your frame. Stand a subject in a doorway and shoot it square.

Trust me, you'll have fun. And possibly a new staircase addiction.

Grand staircases in stately homes also feed my addiction to symmetry photography! (Image credit: James Artaius)

