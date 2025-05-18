One of the best things I ever did was use "old junk" film cameras, as my wife calls them. I will rigorously defend such insults as I stroke my Mamiya C330F, the camera that got me seeing in squares.

If you're trapped into shooting everything in a 3:2 aspect ratio, perhaps you have had a calling to leap over your rectangular ringfence.

Let’s face it, 3:2 is really boring. If you have ever worked with a 6x7 camera in landscape, it has so much more balance and generosity. Return to 35mm and it fills thinner than you would now appreciate.

Okay, before I go off on a ‘film cameras are better than digital’ lecture (which, believe me, they are not – they are just different) you have a number of fabulous ways of mixing up your compositional world by heading into the camera menu.

All cameras have at least the basics of aspect ratio choices. These usually consist of 16:9, 1:1, 4:3 and then back to 3:2.

I use a Canon EOS R3 as my main digital camera, and the most severely cropped aspect ratio (1:1) gives me a respectable 16MP of resolution. I could easily print an A3 from this file, so I urge you to go forth with confidence – not to ‘do it in post’.

Larger 45MP cameras and above are a real joy if you like ratio experimentation, but the new kid on the block and the current king of aspect ratio is surely the new Fujifilm GFX100RF.

This camera and its fixed lens actively encourage you to gorge on multiple aspect ratios (and digital zooms) all thanks to its generous 102MP sensor and dedicated Ratio Dial.

4:3 aspect ratio (Image credit: David Clapp)

1:1 square aspect ratio (Image credit: David Clapp)

16:9 aspect ratio (Image credit: David Clapp)

Regardless, you have the tools so let’s use them:

1) Make aspect ratio selection a menu shortcut on your camera, or assign it to a function button.

2) When an image simply doesn't resonate or feels awkward, assess the key compositional areas and question whether they fit your chosen aspect ratio.

3) Choose another ratio and then reposition yourself, or change your zoom / framing to refine your composition.

4) Study the work of others who use different aspect ratios – film photographers who use Hasselblad cameras or Mamiyas in particular.

5) You can still apply other compositional rules, like the rule of thirds, in a 50:50 just as you would a 3:2 frame.

Remember that many photographers will walk away from compositions doubting their ability to frame pictures – "I just can't see things today." Changing the aspect ratio will fix this almost immediately and restore a welcome photographic grin.

You might also like…

Want to get really creative with cropping and aspect ratios? Take a look at the highest resolution cameras, which includes many of the best medium format cameras with over 100MP to play with.