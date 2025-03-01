"This one lens is the perfect choice for my wildlife photography goals"

"For wildlife photography, a wide range of focal lengths is beneficial. You might want to capture closer subjects, such as a bird in a nearby tree, however, zooming in close to the subject and revealing all its features in rich detail can often set you apart from the competition. Here, choosing the right lens is crucial – it should give you wide zoom options to react quickly and accurately," says Mark.

"I have been working with a focal length range of 150-600mm for a while now, and this durable and flexible range is perfect for my wildlife photography goals. When I tried the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C, I was hooked – so that was it for me, I found the ideal all-rounder optic," he adds.

"The only downside of super telephoto lenses is that they are big and can be quite heavy. The Sigma optic, for instance, weighs approximately 2kg. Handheld shooting with those bulky optics is not advisable, so I carry a tripod with me at all times. The tripod I have is from Manfrotto, a high-quality manufacturer. Their tripods might not be the cheapest, however, the investment will be worth it. I’ve used mine since the start of my photo journey and do not plan to change it. It has been heavily used over the years and has stood the test of time."

Mark’s one lens allrounder turned out to be a super-zoom lens, which is useful in his line of wildlife photography (Image credit: Mark Deans)

Mark Deans Social Links Navigation Photographer Mark Deans is a wildlife photographer, based in Aberdeen, in the north-east of Scotland. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, Mark developed an interest in wildlife photography, capturing birds in their natural habitats. His particular niche lies in discovering and photographing rare species of birds throughout Scotland.

The optic

(Image credit: Mark Deans)

The Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 | Contemporary is also suitable for other subjects/genres like all aspects of sports, astrophotography and even creating candid storytelling shots. Although handling the gear I work with safely is a priority, accidents happen. I have dropped the lens and it has been soaked on occasions when I’m outdoors, so the high-quality build has proved useful more than once.

Handle the weight

(Image credit: Future)

Weighing nearly 3kg with the camera, this lens needs supporting features but that’s not all...

1. IS/VR

When shooting handheld, activate IS/VR on the lens to support image stability. Deactivate the settings when working with a tripod to avoid vibration compensation and blurry results.

2. Built-in Sensor shift

Depending on the lens manufacturer, the availability of IS/VR modes varies. For Sony or Olympus lenses, activate the in-camera Sensor Shift IS as this feature is universally compatible.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Focal length

The focal length influences the image quality when shutter speed settings are not taken into account. For clear results, choose a shutter speed that is at least double the amount of the focal length.

Discover the best tripod for photographers

Check out this guide to the choosing the best tripod head

Mark’s top accessory

Mark captured the scene with the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 | Contemporary lens, using an aperture of f/5.6, ISO 2500 and a shutter speed of 1600sec, at a focal length of 215mm (Image credit: Mark Deans)

Super telephoto lenses can be a challenge when shooting handheld, so investing in some additional tools is necessary

When shooting with a heavy optic, the challenge is to keep it still, so that you can shoot smoothly without risking camera movement. This is especially evident when you zoom into the scene and the extra weight is noticeable so you will need to invest in a sturdy tripod or monopod. Those made out of carbon fiber are light and strong, while aluminum options typically weigh more but cost less.

When balancing this amount of weight, switching from portrait to landscape ratio can be more challenging and it also puts the lens mount under strain. Here, options such as a collar connection, L-brackets or a tripod foot are great tools to stay flexible and shift the weight.

Also, bear in mind that you should avoid using gimbal heads without a lens collar connection, as these are designed for more lightweight equipment.

Check out our guide to the best 150-600mm lenses