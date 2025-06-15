When I bought my first telephoto lens, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what would actually work – so here are my tips and a brief overview to guide you through the lens jungle

Trying to work out which is the best telephoto lens can feel overwhelming – especially if you're just starting out. With so many options flooding the market, it's easy to get lost in the jungle of telephoto types, specs, brands and price tags.

Whether you are shooting wildlife, sports, portraits, or travel, the best telephoto lens for you is the one that matches your style and grows with your skills.

When I bought my first telephoto, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what would actually work for my camera setup and shooting style. Between native lenses and third-party brands like Sigma and Tamron, the choices were almost endless. That made it hard to find the right lens – not just a good one.

Let's be honest, these lenses are not cheap. Thanks to their high-quality glass and precision engineering, they can easily cost hundreds (or thousands) of bucks. That's why it's so important to think carefully before you invest in one – especially if you don't have cash to burn.

When I was starting, my first big and 'proper' investment was a zoom telephoto – and I'm glad I did. It enabled me to explore different photography styles without being tied to a single focal length, turning out to be a true workhorse lens. Once my photography began to pay off, I invested in a prime lens.

What helped me narrow down the choice was to ask myself some questions:

1. What subjects do I mainly shoot?

This will narrow down the telephoto lens type

2. What's my budget?

Obviously, an important point to consider

3. Will I shoot handheld or mostly on a tripod?

Telephotos can be heavy, so taking the weight into account is a must when you are shooting on the go or handheld. If you want to shoot handheld, the different image stabilization modes on the lens are also important to consider.

If you are unsure about a lens, consider borrowing or renting it first. This small step can save you spending big on a lens that doesn't quite fit your workflow.

I did it myself, and it completely changed my mind about some lenses. For instance, weight was a dealbreaker I didn't consider early on. Some lenses I thought I'd love ended up being far too heavy for my shooting style.

So, before you get lost in the gear jungle, let's take a look at the three main types of telephotos…

Overview

Short telephoto

The Sony FE 135mm f1.8 GM is a prime candidate for close-up portraits (Image credit: Sony)

A lens such as the Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM prime lens is ideal for portraits and is often used for wedding photography. Due to their light weight, handheld shooting is no problem.

Broken down by sensor format, short telephotos fall into these focal ranges:

• Full-frame – 50-135mm

• APS-C – 35-90mm

• Micro Four Thirds – 25-70mm

Medium telephoto

The Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM breathes new life into a classic DSLR tele zoom (Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM, for example, is great for sport and action photography. In most cases, you need to work with focal lengths above 200mm to photograph athletes with detail.

• Full-frame – 135-300mm

• APS-C – 90-200mm

• Micro Four Thirds – 70-150mm

Super telephoto

An affordable and versatile Nikon super-telephoto lens that performs superbly for sports and wildlife photography (Image credit: Nikon)

High-end lenses, such as the Nikkor AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR, are the heaviest and most expensive in this category. They offer incredible opportunities for action or wildlife close-ups.

• Full frame – 300-600mm

• APS-C – 200-400mm

• Micro Four Thirds – 150-300mm

Angle of view

This illustration shows the different telephoto lens types, and their angles of view, from wide to super telephoto (Image credit: Future)

