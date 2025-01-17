I don’t often shoot with a telephoto lens and had only purchased my Sigma 100-400mm a couple of weeks before this frosty landscape was taken

Andy Gray's (AKA @andygrayphotographer) capture of a wintry morning in the Peak District, UK, took second prize in the main category of Weather Photographer of the Year. Although it is the first time he has been recognized in this leading international competition, Andy is no stranger to photo awards, having been a finalist or award winner in the likes of International Garden Photographer of the Year, Landscape Photographer of the Year and the Cewe Photo Award. And taking runner-up in WPotY was a first in more ways than one – ‘Hoarfrost Heaven’ was taken on a telephoto lens that Andy had only recently acquired. I got to sit down with the landscape photographer to chat about this incredible image.

“I don’t often shoot with a telephoto lens and had only purchased my Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | C lens a couple of weeks before this photo was taken,” he tells me. Andy says he was pleased to have captured this photo as he believes instances of hoar frost in the Peak District are becoming rarer.

Unlike ground frost, hoar frost occurs when the surface is already below freezing; water vapor immediately freezes on contact with the object, rather than condensing as liquid water first and then freezing. The Old English word ‘hoar’ was used because it relates to old age, the frost resembling white hair.

Andy shot this image during a period of high pressure which led to particularly cold weather. During these conditions, air generally sinks, leading to cloudless skies, and the lack of clouds at night means that heat is lost to space, rather than being reflected back to the Earth’s surface. These freezing cold nights lead to the formation of frost and mist.

The WPotY judging panel loved the colors and light in ‘Hoarfrost Heaven’, as well as the sense of layers provided by the rolling hills, the different types of trees and the thin layers of mist. As one of the judges said: “The more you stare at it, the more you see.”

Andy is obviously pleased to do well in the competition – especially given that it’s the first time he has entered. “It’s always nice to get recognized in photo competitions,” he says. “It is important for me that the audience can connect with my work, as you never know how it will be received. Sometimes it doesn’t matter about public opinion as long as I like the image: this was one of those occasions.”

This recognition in WPotY could be the start of a new phase for Andy, who has just made his seventh trip to Iceland – perhaps some of his work from there will do well in future competitions.

See more of Andy's incredible landscape photography by visiting his website.

