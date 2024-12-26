I captured a frozen bubble on my window sill at the first sign of snow – here’s how you can too!

To capture an incredible frozen bubble like this, you'll need to shoot in sub-zero temperatures, concoct the perfect bubble solution and be very patient

I always find the perfect snow-covered photo is very often hard to come by. Crowds of people, footprint-riddled landscapes, and few discernible subjects can make snow photography very challenging indeed. So here’s a project where you have much more control over your subject.

Although using one of the best macro lenses is preferable, you'll find that many kit lenses have decent close-focusing properties in a pinch. Depending on the available light, you may also wish to use an LED light panel and a mini tripod to hold your light in place.

Perhaps the most challenging aspect is shooting in the right conditions. You’ll need to work in sub-zero temperatures, and the colder it is, the higher your chances of success. There are several ways to create the homemade solution required to form sturdy bubbles that won’t pop before they’re frozen, but the core ingredient is always dish soap. Once you’ve concocted the perfect mix, you can use a straw to blow a bubble and settle it somewhere that’s suitably cold, but free from wind.

It’s then a case of readying your camera and waiting for those frozen patterns to form. Get this project right and you’ll be rewarded with some truly awe-inspiring macro images of frozen bubbles!

How to capture frozen bubbles

Creating the perfect bubble solution may require a little trial and error (Image credit: Future)

1. Mix your snow-bubble solution

Popular ingredients for a sturdy bubble solution are dish soap, water, glycerin and a sprinkle of sugar. I recommend experimenting with various ratios, but one part dish soap, three parts water and a teaspoon of glycerin is a good place to start.

The bubbles might look big in the photographs, but in reality, they're very small, which makes them sturdier (Image credit: Future)

2. Blow some bubbles

Dip a straw into the solution and blow a bubble – the larger the bubble, the more fragile it will be. Once the bubble has formed, carefully place it on a suitable patch of snow. Hold it in place for a moment, and then gently twist the straw as you pull it free.

Unless the sun is in the perfect position, you'll need to use additional lighting to backlight your subject (Image credit: Future)

3. Backlight your subject

You need to separate your translucent bubble from the background. I used a Joby GorillaPod to position my Lume Cube Panel so that it backlit the subject. If you’re shooting in the right position and at the right time of day, you could backlight your subject with golden sunlight instead.

A macro lens will allow you to make the tiny bubbles fill the frame (Image credit: Future)

4. Use a close-up lens

A macro lens, like my Nikon AF-S VR 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED, is ideal for shooting frozen bubble close-ups. However, if you don’t have a macro lens, kit lenses often have decent close-focusing capabilities. If you’re having trouble focusing using autofocus, try switching to manual focus.

Zoom into live view to refine your focus (Image credit: Future)

5. Switch to live view

Use Live View to refine your composition and zoom in to ensure that your focus is tack-sharp. If you’re shooting on a tripod you can use ISO100, but the aperture will depend on the depth of field you’re trying to achieve. I suggest starting at f/8 and widening or narrowing the aperture as desired.

Keep shooting to capture your frozen bubble as it freezes and then select your favorite image in post (Image credit: Future)

6. Every snow bubble is unique

The frozen pattern on your bubble will gradually change as it freezes – so start shooting as soon as the icy surface begins to appear, and don’t let up. Even when it bursts, a half-formed bubble can still make a compelling subject. Part of what makes this project so interesting is that no two bubbles look the same, so you’ll have a unique subject every time.

Quick tip!

Even a slight breeze can be enough to burst your bubble. Try to shoot during calm conditions and, if that’s not possible, find somewhere that’s sheltered. I set up on a window sill, which provided at least some protection from the elements.

