‘Imposter syndrome Is real’ – Industry leaders urge action for a more inclusive future in photography

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 08, 2025, MPB, the largest global platform for buying, selling and trading used photography and videography equipment, brought together a panel of women from across photography and filmmaking to share their experiences – from confronting gender bias and pay gaps, to challenging industry norms.

The panel – MPB Meets: International Women's Day 'Accelerate Action – featured an influential line up of speakers, each with their own unique perspectives on diversity and inclusion in photography.

During candid conversations about issues women face in the industry, the panellists shared insights on the experiences of women, exploring the crucial actions needed to ensure greater representation, inclusivity, and support for marginalized groups.

MPB Content Producer and Photographer Amy Moore led the conversation at London’s Fortnum & Mason with Jenny Alice, Filmmaker and Director of Photography; Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Documentary Photographer, Author and Educator; Angela Nicholson, Photographer, Reviewer and SheClicks Founder; Libby Penman, Filmmaker and Wildlife Photographer; and Violeta Sofia, Artist and Activist.

The discussion highlighted key steps for photographers, media organisations, and brands to break stereotypes, provide better support for emerging talent, and tackle discrimination head-on.

Another key highlight from the panel was the lack of support many female photographers experience within the industry.

Violeta Sofia, artist and activist, emphasised, "For those within the industry who want to support women, they should have confidence in their female colleagues and trust their knowledge."

Libby Penman added, "There are so many talented women with cameras who don't pursue a career in photography because of how hard it is to be taken seriously."

On the topic of discrimination, Angela Nicholson, photographer and SheClicks founder, shared her experience with imposter syndrome: "It’s real. As a woman, you often feel like you're constantly proving yourself, and it's exhausting."

In response to the need for action, MPB developed a national photography award to address the underrepresentation of women, trans, and non-binary people working in photography and videography in the UK. Supported by Peerspace, The Royal Photographic Society, SheClicks, and UK Black Female Photographers (UKBFTOG)—all organisations advocating for change within the industry—the 70:15:40 Project UK provided the winning four recipients with £5,000, support for an exhibition, and access to loans of cameras, lenses, and accessories from MPB, as well as production space, professional workshops, and mentorship.

"Photography has the power to change narratives and offer fresh perspectives. By creating space for diverse voices behind the camera, we take crucial steps toward a more inclusive and equitable future. “Our 2024 70:15:40 Project UK highlighted that while women make up 70% of photography graduates, they represent only 15% of professional photographers—and, on average, earn 40% less than their male counterparts. This highlights the urgent need to address the discrimination female photographers face in the industry and to encourage more women to pursue careers in this field."

