Bending Light is Eric Meola's love letter to color photography

Well, this book is a pause in the story, so to speak, in that I won’t say it's not the book I wanted to do at this time – I usually find a subject and then stick with it for quite a while – but I'm getting older.

I'm in my mid-70s now and don’t want to look back and see that there were photos I should have scanned or wish I'd taken better care of.

My friend Mary Engel, the daughter of the photographer Ruth Orkin, runs a group that focuses on archiving the work of photographers, making sure that photographers organize it and start to look at outlets for it, potentially donating it to galleries or museums in the future.

I realized that I had never thought of myself as an extremely prolific photographer but the more I started going through my material, I thought I would never be able to archive it all, as there were so many photographs.

As I looked through, I realised I wanted to do a book because I’d be in control of which images didn't go in, as well as the ones that did, and I also wanted to be able to write about them.

My major in college was English literature, not photography, so I wanted to write three or four paragraphs, not so much about where the photograph was taken or how it was taken, but the story behind it, what insight I gathered from it and the energy it gave me to broaden my photographic horizons.

One important aspect of photography that I believe has been lost to a certain degree is that you were expected to be a jack of all trades in the 1960s and 1970s, to be able to shoot a great portrait one day and then the next day, do an incredible landscape and the day after that, a still-life and somehow be the best at everything.

Or at least that's what I took away from working with [commercial photographer] Peter Turner as my mentor. That's how Bending Light came to be – it evolved out of organising my own work and then looking at it from the standpoint of telling stories.

When I first got together with the designer of the book, Greg Wakabayashi, we divided the work into categories: still-life, portraits, landscapes and so on.

The overriding criterion in selecting the images was whether there was a story behind each photograph; there could be a photograph that was tremendous for my career but if there was no story, or there was a story that wasn't particularly informative, then it didn't go in.