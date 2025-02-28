The people have spoken! Here's the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024

From prickly honey badgers to frolicking beluga whales to tale slapping beavers, the people have spoken and voted for their favorite
Spiked. "A bloodied yet determined honey badger returns to finish off a Cape porcupine, which earlier had tried to defend itself. Found throughout Botswana, honey badgers are famously ferocious. They often chase animals many times their own size."(Image credit: David Northall / Wildlife-Photographer of the Year)
Wildlife and nature photography fans from around the have had the unique chance to cast their vote for their favorite image to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and from an unfortunate honey badger, to dancing decorator crabs, 25 stunning images entered the ring to be judged by the public.
The shortlisted photographs were chosen from 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories, in addition to the 100 winning images announced earlier this year, by the Natural History Museum, London, and an international judging panel.
Among this year’s selection is the moment a European roller bird defended its territory from a bemused-looking little owl by Bence Máté. Arvind Ramamurthy’s memorable image of an Indian wolf pack pausing briefly as they played amongst some fields and Jose Fragozo’s heart-breaking image of a young cheetah cub waiting to be sold in Ethiopia are also in the running.
‘No Access’, is the winner of People's Choice Award taken by Ian Wood, from the UK.
“An ambling Eurasian badger appears to glance up at badger graffiti on a quiet road in St Leonards-on-Sea, England, UK. Residents had been leaving food scraps on the pavement for foxes. But Ian noticed that badgers from a nearby sett were also coming to forage.
“After seeing a badger walking along the pavement by this wall late one night, he decided to photograph it. He set up a small hide on the edge of the road to take his picture. Only the light from a lamppost illuminated the creature as it ambled along, seemingly glancing up at the badger graffiti just in front of it.”
Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum says, “The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world. As always, this year's selection of images for the competition’s sixtieth anniversary is truly exceptional, and we can't wait to see which one will be chosen as the public's favourite!”
The top five People’s Choice Award images will also be showcased on the voting screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in South Kensington until the exhibition closes on Sunday 29 June 2025.
