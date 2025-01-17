Last chance to celebrate haute cuisine and enter the World Food Photography Awards 2025

There’s less than a month left for photographers to enter the World Food Photography Awards 2025 sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

Previously known as the Food Photographer of the Year, the world’s greatest celebration of delectable food photography submissions closes at midnight (GMT) on Sunday, February 09, 2025.

Amateur and professional photographers of all ages are invited to share their talent for storytelling and creativity through food-related photography.

With 25 categories, there’s a slot to suit every photographer’s style and concept, ranging from portraiture, field to plate, sale to celebration, and street to stylist.

Two new categories join the selection this year. The World of Drinks for fabulous beverage photography, and The Jamie Oliver Youth Prize, a free-to-enter category for those aged 17 and under, which includes chef Jamie Oliver as a judge – and whose two winners will be invited to the Jamie Oliver HQ in London.

The prize pool, worth over £10,000 ($12,000 USD, $19,000 AUD) includes cash prizes up to £5,000 ($6,000 USD, $10,000 AUD), as well as mentoring sessions, magazine features, and more. All finalists will be invited to the Champagne Tattinger Awards Evening and will have their images displayed in the 2025 Finalists Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, London in May.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO, The James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Max La Manna, Award Winning Digital Creator, Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme and Mogau, The Lazy Makoti, Chef and Cookbook Author.

“This is the best food photography competition out there. It is such an invaluable opportunity to boost your career; the visibility is incredible!” Marina Spironetti, Previous Finalist.

Fees are £35 (US$45, AU$70) for six images, and £7 ($9 USD, $13 AUD) for any additional images. The competition is free for students and those aged 17 and under.

Let’s take a look at some of the winners from the 2024 competition .

"A Day In The Field" (Image credit: Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

"All The Cocktails On The Menu" (Image credit: Paul Dodd / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

"Hanging Buri" (Image credit: Matteo Alberti / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

"Pork, Laughter and Red Wine" (Image credit: Virginia Moran)

"Market Lady" (Image credit: Hein van Tonder / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

If you're feel inspired by these winners, check out this guide to the best cameras for food photography.

If you're a seasoned professional, take a look at the best professional cameras on the market, or if you're just getting started have a look at the best cameras for beginners.