Hot & steamy dumplings win top spot at prestigious food photography awards

Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang, wins the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Zhonghua Yang / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024
Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang has won the overall prize in the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024.

Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang has won the overall prize in the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2024.

Making us salivate like that incredibly well known early scene from the studio ghibli film Spirited Away, the beautiful image from Yang was taken in the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang, and won the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category. 

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

