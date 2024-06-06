Hot & steamy dumplings win top spot at prestigious food photography awards

Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang has won the overall prize in the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024.

Red Bean Paste Balls, by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang has won the overall prize in the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2024.

Making us salivate like that incredibly well known early scene from the studio ghibli film Spirited Away, the beautiful image from Yang was taken in the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang, and won the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category.

The dumplings were prepared for the Spring Festival feast, also known as the Lunar New Year, and the tradition of making dim sum dishes incorporates centuries of Chinese culture, history and craftsmanship.

Yang was awarded $6,400 (£5,000) in prize money.

“This wonderful, perfectly balanced image is full of light, shadow, mystery and poignancy,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year. “It is clear a celebratory feast is being prepared. The food is exquisitely made, its circular shapes contrasting with the angularity of the fretwork screens, through which the light pours. Meanwhile, the woman who has made the food, weary, carries in yet another tray. Her role is to labor and to serve while the guests party and enjoy."

The work of all the winners can be seen on the website , but keep scrolling for a selection of the most delectable.

Lynne Kennedy from Scotland won the Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer with 'Let Them Eat Cake!' (Image credit: Lynne Kennedy / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024)

"Lucy and Tony and their children made the long journey from Kent to the Isle of Skye to get married. They didn't want to transport a traditional wedding cake all that way, so their cakemaker produced these fabulous little 'cakes in containers' for them. We found a spot by the historical Sligachan Bridge and they tucked in!"

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hein van Tonder won in the category Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (The Gulf) with his image 'Market Lady' (Image credit: Hein van Tonder / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year)

"A woman surrounded by bananas at the fresh market in Pondicherry, India."



Azim Khan Ronnie, from France, won in the category unearthed® Food For Sale, with their image 'Tribal Farmers Sell Their Fruit' in Bangladesh (Image credit: Azim Khan Ronnie / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024)

"Boats fan out across a stretch of the lake, creating a floating market selling an array of fresh fruit. This is a floating market of seasonal fruits such as jackfruit, pineapple, mango etc. at Rangamati, Bangladesh. The tribal farmers sell their fruit every early morning at minimum price on a wholesale basis."

Teo Chin Leong won in the category Food In The Field with their image 'Mangrove Fisherman' in Singapore (Image credit: Teo Chin Leong / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024)

"A Burmese fisherman attempts to make a catch in a mangrove forest. The early morning rays of the sun create a magical atmosphere."

Barbora Baretic from Slovakia won the Food Stylist Award for her image 'Rhubarb Puzzle Love' (Image credit: Barbora Baretic / Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024)

"Rhubarb is so fascinating to me. I adore its color and texture. It also means spring is near."

The awards, which were founded in 2011 by Caroline Kenyon, are the world’s leading celebration of food photography. They aim to shine a light on food stories from around the world, with 28 categories open to both professional and amateur photographers alike.

The winners of the 36 categories were announced by chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver in an awards ceremony at the Mall Galleries in London.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, included: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Picture Editor, The Guardian and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme.

If you're just starting out in photography and feel inspired by these winners, check out this guide to the best cameras for beginners.

If you're a seasoned professional, take a look at the best professional cameras on the market.