Canon's amazing binoculars keep everything you watch shake-free and steady – and now the prices have dropped!
Canon’s 8x20 and 10x30 IS binoculars are slashed in Amazon's Spring sale
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you have ever struggled to keep the subject steady when you have used binoculars, then using a pair of image-stablized binoculars will change your life. At a press of a button, you can switch the image so that it is completely wobble-free – so you can concentrate on what you are seeing.
Canon has been the leading name in stabilized binos - but they can be an expensive option. Thankfully, I've just spotted that two of the most popular models have had their prices slashed in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale that is going on this week.
These are a really light pair of image-stabilized binoculars that give you a portable, shake-free solution to viewing distant subjects. Best suited to daylight use.
See our Canon 8x20 IS binoculars review
This pair offers slightly more magnification, and a slightly brigher than the 8x20 IS option – but they are a bit heavier, and bulkier too.
Check out our full guide to the best binoculars, or our guide to the best image-stabized binos.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.