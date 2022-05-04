ZTE Axon 40 Ultra leaked render looks line a Samsung S22 Ultra lookalike!

The phone rumor mill suggests that the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will launch soon, and a new leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo shared by @sondesix on Twitter gives us an idea of what the new camera phone might look like and that’s Samsung S22 Ultra-ish.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra looks so incredibly beautiful when looked at the front side, but I'm not sure about that rear side because that camera housing looks kinda scary to me... pic.twitter.com/9d2H09FoErMay 2, 2022 See more

Like the Samsung S22 Ultra, the shared image shows the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra with a flat top and bottom edge and pleasing curvy sides. There’s no missing the huge rear camera bump which shows space for three lenses and it looks like there’s a supersized volume rocker too.

Axon 40 Ultra: Under-display camera sensor

The biggest difference we can see in design comparing that of the Samsung S22 Ultra and these alleged Axon 40 Ultra images is that rather than a front-facing camera that eats away in the Samsung’s screen space, Axon seems to have gone for an under-display camera sensor. This means the Axon 40 Ultra would feature a screen completely unbroken from top to bottom, making it potentially better looking than the S22 Ultra.

The leaked design is certainly believable as ZTE has put an under-display camera sensor in a few phones now. It’s left to be seen if the Axon 40 Ultra will get an upgraded under-display camera, but we would think so. Samsung equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with under-display camera technology, so we can expect that to be rolled out to other phones in due course.

When the Axon 40 Ultra launches we will be keen to see if the similarities to the S22 Ultra end with the design, or if the specifications are comparable too...

