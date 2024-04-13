Your iPhone just became an Atomos Ninja!

Atomos just announced a device that could completely change the playing field: the Ninja Phone turns any iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max into an Atomos Ninja.

By attaching the Ninja Phone to your iPhone, it instantly becomes one of the best on-camera monitors with a 1,600-nit, 10-bit, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 460ppi, HDR OLED, ProRes display.

Below is a video introduction to the Ninja Phone by Atomos co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Young, along with a transcription.

"The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can now run Ninja software and display 1,600-nit, HDR, OLED, amazing P3 tone and color that you just won't believe how good it is.

"The Ninja Phone is a coprocessor for the iPhone. It takes HDMI in, converts it into ProRes 10-bit, and sends it out over USB-C. It has a microphone input, so that you can put all your USB-C mics to the shot and make sure that they're locked, the video and audio, before they hit the phone's screen. And you've also got power in from battery, and you've got an AC power supply as well.

"The video comes into the iPhone via the USB-C connector, and at the same time we've made a really professional locking system that allows you not only to lock the Ninja Phone to the iPhone, but also the cables are all professionally locked cables – so you don't have any cables disconnecting at any time.

(Image credit: Atomos)

"The first thing you need is a case. This case is available for the 15 Pro and Pro Max, two different sizes. You'll notice it has a cover, over your camera lenses on the phone, because we're not using the phone camera; we're using professional, high-quality sensors and big-lens cameras. And then you take the Ninja [Phone] and you click it in. So now, your phone is a Ninja!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's an amazing revolution that we think will give social media guys, the ability to step up from their phone, get a really nice camera, and then they take the HDMI out and their phone is now a Ninja. We display the ProRes on the screen, at the same time as recording the ProRes to the phone internally, and at the same time we can then send it out to social media in 10-bit HDR – 1,600-nit amazingness to all other devices.

"The last thing I want to talk about is the combination of the Ninja Phone into the 5G and WiFi on the phone. Just sending that out at really high quality is something that you really haven't been able to do from these professional cameras – now you can. You can bring it in for social media, you can bring it in for pro video, and you can bring it in for cinema."

The Atomos Ninja Phone is priced at $399 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed) and will be available in June. The Ninja Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will cost $59.

Pre-order the Atomos Ninja Phone at B&H

Pre-order the Atomos Ninja Case at B&H

(Image credit: Atomos)

Take a look at the best cameras for filmmaking, as well as the best cameras for vlogging and the best cinema cameras.