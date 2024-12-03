Your Digital Camera 289 download

The download for Digital Camera issue 289 includes 28 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW; a Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; print-your-own tips cards; the start files for selected tutorials PLUS an editing software Megapack containing all the actions, presets, profiles, borders and LUTs we have given away over the past year.

(To start the download, please right-click on the link below and select Save Link As – you might have to open a new browser tab or window to initiate this action)

Some users have reported issues when downloading with Google Chrome – if this is the case, try an alternative browser, like Safari or Firefox.

Download the files for Digital Camera 289

Each download has been compressed to make it quicker to download. After downloading it, double-click to decompress it. If your computer doesn't have unzipping software, download 7-Zip, which is a free tool designed for this job.

The virtual disc is formatted in a special way so that it mounts on your computer Desktop in the same way as a physical CD or DVD. You should just be able to double-click the ISO file inside the folder, but instructions are provided if this doesn't work.