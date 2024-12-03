Your Digital Camera 289 download

Download the video tutorials, buyer’s guide, tips cards and start files, PLUS an editing software Megapack for Digital Camera issue 289

Digital Camera 289 download
The download for Digital Camera issue 289 includes 28 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW; a Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; print-your-own tips cards; the start files for selected tutorials PLUS an editing software Megapack containing all the actions, presets, profiles, borders and LUTs we have given away over the past year.

(To start the download, please right-click on the link below and select Save Link As – you might have to open a new browser tab or window to initiate this action)

