Young activists recognized for their life-changing work in Canon Young Champion of the Year awards

Raheen Fatima and Manyasiri 'Pear' Chotbunwong have emerged as the winners of this year's prestigious Canon Young Champion of the Year contest at the Global Good Awards 2023.

Now in its fourth year, The Global Good Awards recognizes businesses, NGOs, charities, and social enterprises that are leading the way in purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. This year Canon and the Global Good Awards joined forces for to highlight young individuals who are creating positive change. The Canon Young Champion of the Year Award invites anyone under 21 to share their stories of driving social and environmental change.

15-year-old Raheen impressed the judges with her involvement in educating young people around the world on a range of different topics. Altogether she conducted more than 500 online and in-person sessions covering issues such as climate change, education, and gender equality. More than 5,000 young people from 20 different countries benefited from Raheen’s education activism and winning this award will enable her to continue the amazing work.

Founder of the non-profit organization Her Period Dignity, Manyasiri 'Pear' Chotbunwong was recognized for her instrumental work in combatting period poverty. HPD provides safe affordable and sustainable period products to women and girls all over the world as well as normalizing period talk through education, increasing access to healthcare, and offering opportunities for sustainable income by making the products. Through her organization, Manyasiri has distributed over 10,000 reusable and FDA-approved sugarcane fiber pads to women in five countries, collaborating with more than 30 schools and NGOs.

Adam Pensotti, head of the Canon Young People Programme said, “I’m delighted to congratulate all of this year’s Canon category winners on the fantastic work they’ve done to create positive, sustainable change for the world. This is our fourth year working with the Global Good Awards on the Canon Young Champion Award and I continue to be amazed by the creativity and passion shown by all entrants”

Both Raheen and Manyasiri will receive a Canon EOS 250D DSLR (known as the EOS Rebel SL3 in North America), a kit lens, and a 50mm lens to help them document their journeys as sustainability changemakers, inspiring others to take action. In October, their work will be showcased at The Purpose Summit in London, UK - an all-day event organized by the Global Good Awards to celebrate its winners and discuss new strategies for achieving long-lasting sustainable change.

Adding to the excitement, Lens on Life was honored with the inaugural YPP Partner of the Year Award.

