You can now buy a new 108MP camera phone for under $200!

By
published

Xiaomi launches the Redmi 13: a budget camera phone with a headline-grabbing primary camera

Xiaomi Redmi 13
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The 108MP camera phone may now be old news, being initially popularized by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G back in 2020. But since then we've seen 108MP primary cameras trickle down to ever-cheaper handsets, and now Xiaomi has included a 108MP snapper in its latest budget offering, the Redmi 13 - a sub-$200 phone.

Read more:
The best budget camera phones

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles