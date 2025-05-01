In light of the new Yashica FX-D Kickstarter due to kick off in the not-so-distant future, I was reminded by an excellent YouTube video from James Warner (@snappiness) that this isn’t the first time Yashica has released a film-digital hybrid camera. The Yashica digiFilm Camera Y35 was launched on Kickstarter at the tail end of 2017 and the price for early bird backers was $124. But sadly, one of the best retro cameras it is not...

I Bought the WORST Kickstarter Camera Ever - YouTube Watch On

The camera was designed to merge the tactile nature of analog photography with the practical nature of digital photography and, on paper, it at least seemed like a novel idea. The system is built around a series of digital film cartridges, ‘digiFilm’. Think of these a bit like Fujifilm’s Film Simulations, but instead of selecting the style of film from an in-camera menu, you have to swap out the digiFilm to access different filter effects, ISO settings, and aspect ratios.

But – although Yashica had no trouble attracting enough backers – I think it’s safe to say that the camera failed to meet expectations upon its release. A quick look at the comments on the Kickstarter page reveals that plenty of people were not happy. And indeed, James Warner's (@Snappiness) video above is entitled: ‘I Bought the WORST Kickstarter Camera Ever’.

But what I like about James' video is that it’s a non-biased retrospective. It doesn’t set out to lambast the Y35, but it doesn’t pull any punches, either. As James says: “There is no sugar coating this. The camera is really cheaply built.” But he also takes the camera and lens apart to see what makes it tick, and makes a pretty interesting discovery, but I won’t spoil it...

Ultimately, though, despite it looking like the Y35’s digiFilm cartridges do provide the pseudo retro experience promised, the cheap build and shutter button lag are a dealbreaker. I hope Yashica has learned its lesson and the FX-D addresses these issues. Do make sure you check out James’ excellent video on this little camera. I have to admit, despite its many shortcomings, watching the video was making me want to try one out for myself...

