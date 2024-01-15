Xiaomi announces its next generation of value-packed camera phones

Xiaomi has launched its next generation of Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 13 series. Historically, Redmi Note phones have been some of the best budget camera phones, offering respectable image quality in a keenly-priced handset. In recent years, as with many other things, prices have gradually increased with successive generations, but the new Redmi Note 13 phones are still designed to offer serious bang per buck.

Five different handsets make up the Redmi 13 line-up, with three being 'Pro' models. This trio shares the same 200MP, 1/1.4" primary rear-facing camera, equipped with a large f/1.65 aperture and OIS, while also being capable of up to 4x lossless zoom. Though not explicitly named, it's likely this sensor is the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 chip, due to its pixel count, and also Xiaomi's mention of Tetra2 pixel binning - a Samsung technology implemented in the ISOCELL HP2.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro also share the same 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie cam.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The top-of-the-range Note 13 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED display boasting a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 1800-nit peak brightness, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus scratch protection. Processing power comes from a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging (a 120W charger is supplied with the phone). The Note 13 Pro+ 5G also features IP68 ingress protection and stereo speakers, but no headphone jack. The phone will be available in 8GB+256GB or 12GB+512GB RAM/storage configurations.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Note 13 Pro 5G sits directly below the flagship Note 13 Pro+ in the range. It gets the same camera and screen specs, but only IP54 ingress protection. It is however slightly lighter, at 187g. The Note 13 Pro is powered by the slightly slower Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 SoC, and has slower 67W wired charging (a 67W charger is supplied). Dual speakers are present, this time with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like its flagship sibling, the Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB+256GB or 12GB+512GB RAM+storage options.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The 'standard' Note 13 Pro also shares the same camera set-up as its more premium stablemates, as well as the same sized (6.67") 120Hz display. However this runs at a lower 2400 x 1080 resolution, and has a lower 1300-nit peak brightness. The Note 13 Pro uses a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra Soc, though again, it's also available in 8GB+256GB or 12GB+512GB configurations. Like the Note 13 Pro 5G, wired charging operates at a healthy 67W, a 67W charger is included with the phone, and you get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 13 5G & Redmi Note 13

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The base (non-Pro) models in the new Note 13 range - the Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13 - both use a 108MP primary camera, flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide module and a 2MP macro camera. Like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, both base-model phones feature a large 6.67" AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Both phones use a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging, and both are supplied with a 33W wall charger.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple. The top-tier 12GB/512GB version will be priced at £449 / 499 EUR. If purchased on mi.com between January 18th-31st, buyers will also receive a free Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 as a gift with purchase.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple. The base 8GB/256GB version will be priced at £339 / 399 EUR, with availability on mi.com from January 18th.

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green, with two storage variants. Expect to pay £279 / 299 EUR for the 8GB/256GB version, though exact availability has yet to be confirmed.

Redmi Note 13 5G comes in Graphite Black, with two storage variants. The 8GB/256GB version will start from £279 / 200 EUR.

Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue with three storage variants. The 6GB/128GB version is priced at £199 / 199 EUR, and goes on sale on January 18th.

We await details of US and Australian pricing.