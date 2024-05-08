Xencelabs launches first-ever 16in OLED pen display for the creator on the move

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 offers a quality graphics tablet with built-in 4k screen as rival to the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16

Graphics tablet experts Xencelabs have introduced a new 16-inch pen display for photographers and content creators on the move. Last year the company brought us the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 for use in the studio, and now has introduced a smaller version which is capable of being carried around with your laptop - allowing you to draw and edit on the move.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 features a 16-inch 4K OLED screen - an industry first, and offering outstanding color accuracy from its non-reflective surface. It is just 12mm (0.47 inches ) thick and weighs just 1.21kg (2.67 lbs) - to create a slim-sized accessory that is smaller than your laptop.

