Xencelabs launches first-ever 16in OLED pen display for the creator on the move

Graphics tablet experts Xencelabs have introduced a new 16-inch pen display for photographers and content creators on the move. Last year the company brought us the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 for use in the studio, and now has introduced a smaller version which is capable of being carried around with your laptop - allowing you to draw and edit on the move.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 features a 16-inch 4K OLED screen - an industry first, and offering outstanding color accuracy from its non-reflective surface. It is just 12mm (0.47 inches ) thick and weighs just 1.21kg (2.67 lbs) - to create a slim-sized accessory that is smaller than your laptop.

“The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is easily transported between work and home,” says Michael Thompson, Head of Product for Xencelabs. “If home is where you work, the display can go wherever creativity takes you – your favorite café or to a client presentation. For users who might have limited desk space or would like to add a conveniently sized pen display to their workflow, look no further than the Xencelabs Pen Display 16. It is the ideal multi-tasking companion to a primary display or work setting where multiple displays are being used,”

The Pen Display 16 comes with two pressure-sensitive pens: the 3-Button pen, which has a wider barrel and three customizable buttons for placing commonly used keyboard shortcuts directly on the pen; and the Thin Pen, which is for those who want the feel of a real pencil or thinner brush. Both pens come with a pressure-sensitive eraser.

Xencelabs Mobile Easel provides two different drawing angles –18.3° and 32° (Image credit: Xencelabs)

Two versions of the display are being sold. The Premium bundle comes with the Quick Keys remote, which allows you to program shortcuts for all the apps that you use. An OLED display on the remote allows you to see the name you have assigned to the shortcuts you have created. This bundle also comes with a Mobile Easel stand, which allows you to slope the tablet at two different angles on the desktop.

Other accessories, which also come with the more affordable Essentials kit, include the two pens, a pen case and a carrying case.

The premium bundle goes on sale this month $1,249.00 / £1,199.00, with the Essentials kit following at the end of June for $999.00 / £969.00. An optional Desktop Easel with a VESA mount for attaching to articulating desktop-mounted arms will be available in the summer.

