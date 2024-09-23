Wolfbox X5 dashcam offers super-hi-res front, rear and in-car footage

Three-channel dashcam with 3D noise reduction has an all-round view to capture details that other cams don't

Wolfbox X5 dash cam
The Wolfbox X5 has a touchscreen display, and can also be voice-operated for safety (Image credit: Wolfbox X5)

The Wolfbox X5 dashcam combines three-channel video feeds for an all-around view of your car, outside and in, to capture on-the-road incidents in more detail than ever. The video streams are further enhanced using advanced HDR and 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) technologies for clear images even in low light, to ensure that essential details, such as license plates, are reliably recorded day and night. 

The three-channel dashcam combines feeds from 4K Sony IMX 678 Starvis 2 HDR, 1080p HDR, and 2.5K IMX 335 Starvis HDR sensors, covering the vehicle's front, rear and interior with 4K and 2.5K clarity, aiming to significantly reduce blind spots and improve overall driving safety. Or users can choose to disable the rear and internal cameras for high-resolution recording, to deliver a greater level of detail than ever before.

