Wolfbox X5 dashcam offers super-hi-res front, rear and in-car footage

The Wolfbox X5 has a touchscreen display, and can also be voice-operated for safety

The Wolfbox X5 dashcam combines three-channel video feeds for an all-around view of your car, outside and in, to capture on-the-road incidents in more detail than ever. The video streams are further enhanced using advanced HDR and 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) technologies for clear images even in low light, to ensure that essential details, such as license plates, are reliably recorded day and night.

The three-channel dashcam combines feeds from 4K Sony IMX 678 Starvis 2 HDR, 1080p HDR, and 2.5K IMX 335 Starvis HDR sensors, covering the vehicle's front, rear and interior with 4K and 2.5K clarity, aiming to significantly reduce blind spots and improve overall driving safety. Or users can choose to disable the rear and internal cameras for high-resolution recording, to deliver a greater level of detail than ever before.

"The X5 stands out in the industry due to its outstanding image quality," remarked Jonathan Smith, CEO of Wolfbox. "With every product, we're innovating in a way that addresses the needs of today's drivers. Whether it's exceptional video quality, wireless connectivity or the latest Starvis 2 sensor, we are making sure drivers get the safest and most seamless experience on the road."

The Wolfbox X5 has two cameras on the main unit to record a front and in-car view, plus a separate rear camera, and the company chucks in a high-capacity 128GB memory card (Image credit: Wolfbox X5)

The unit also integrates 5.8GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, for a fast and stable wireless connection, enabling recordings to be easily viewed, downloaded and shared, while built-in GPS tracks routes and locations.

A hands-free smart voice control feature enables safe operation while behind the wheel, and the display is touch-sensitive, for easy access to all functions, providing the X5 with a user-friendly and intuitive interface.

The device helps protect your vehicle while it's parked up, too, with two parking modes, including time-lapse monitoring and collision detection, to ensure continuous surveillance, offering further peace of mind.

The dashcam comes complete with a complimentary 128GB high-capacity card, providing plenty of storage without additional outlay.

Combining multiple cameras, high-res footage, voice control and an attractive asking price, the Wolxbox X5 could give more established dashcam manufacturers, such as Garmin who recently announced a raft of new models including a hi-res 4K X310 dashcam, a run for their money.

